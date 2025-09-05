Missouri Baptist Executive Board sets 2026 spending plan

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) Executive Board members meeting here, Aug. 25-26, approved the convention’s 2026 CP budget and approved changes to the rules and procedures for the MBC’s Credentials and Nominating Committees.

2026 CP Budget, Offering Goals

The MBC’s 2026 CP spending plan is based on a $15 million Cooperative Program (CP) budget approved by the board earlier this year.

This CP budget sets aside 6 percent of the total CP giving for “shared expenses,” which are allocated for annuity protections, CP promotion and The Pathway. The board approved a spending plan for these “shared” funds that amounted to a total of $900,000.

From the remaining CP budget, 36.84 percent is allocated for Missouri Baptist missions and ministries. The board approved a spending plan also for these funds, which amounted to a total of $5,194,737.

Additionally, 23.16 percent of this remaining CP budget is allocated for Missouri Baptist entities, including the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries, the Missouri Baptist Foundation, Hannibal-LaGrange University, Missouri Baptist University and Southwest Baptist University.

The remaining 40 percent is allocated for Southern Baptist Convention causes. Any CP receipts above the budgetary goal will be split evenly between MBC and SBC ministries.

Other 2026 offering goals approved by the MBC Executive Board include: $820,000 for the Missouri Missions Offering (for distribution in 2027); $4 million for the Lottie Moon Offering for International Missions; $2.2 million for the Annie Armstrong Offering for North American Missions; and $150,000 for the World Hunger Funds.

Earlier this year, the Executive Board recommended that MBC messengers approve at their annual meeting the 2026 distribution of Missouri Missions Offering funds that were received in 2025.

Credentials Committee Rules & Procedures

Additionally, the MBC Executive Board approved an amendment to paragraph 7a of the Credentials Committee Rules and Procedures. The modified section of the paragraph (italics) reads:

“7. To remain an affiliated church, singly aligned with MBC, the church must meet the following qualifications:

“a. Has contributed to the work of the MBC through the Cooperative Program on at least an annual basis,

“i. A church not contributing to the Cooperative Program in the previous year will enter a one-year grace period.

“ii. During the grace period, the church retains full affiliation and receives additional resources and support to encourage Cooperative Program participation.

“iii. If no contributions are made for two consecutive years, the church may be recommended for disaffiliation.”

Nominating Committee Rules & Procedures

In other business, the MBC Executive Board has also approved an amendment to paragraph 16 in the MBC Nominating Committee’s Rules and Procedures.The suggested wording of the modified paragraph (in italics) reads:

“16. Follows the policy that each MBC church is limited concerning the number of persons serving on the boards of the MBC. Churches with a total membership of 500 or less may be represented by a maximum of two (2) persons serving on MBC boards and commissions simultaneously. Churches with a total membership of more than 500 and less than 1,000 may be represented by a maximum of three (3) persons serving on MBC boards and commissions simultaneously. Churches with a total membership of more than 1,000 may be represented by a maximum of four (4) persons serving on MBC boards and commissions. No more than two (2) persons from the same church may serve on the same board or commission.”

MBC Annual Meeting times, locations for 2027, 2028

In other business, the MBC Executive Board recommended that MBC messengers gather for their 2027 annual meeting at Second Baptist Church, Springfield, on Oct. 25-26, 2027; and that they gather for their 2028 annual meeting at the St. Charles Convention Center in St. Charles on Oct. 23-24, 2028.