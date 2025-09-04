Iron supplements: senior adults seeing gains through weightlifting

OZARK, Mo. (BP) – Don Currence was 61 in 2017 when he made a health-conscious decision by adding another plate.

That would be several plates, actually. At his age, the choice to take up powerlifting was a different path. But it’s one that Currence says has him feeling like a true athlete for the first time in his life as he approaches 70.

Pumping iron is growing more popular and recommended for senior adults as they lose muscle mass. A recent report by the U.S. National Institute on Aging highlights the benefits that lead to prolonged independence. Other studies point to shielding the brain from dementia or similar cognitive decline.

There is nothing wrong with water aerobics or walking, as any movement is better than none. But for reaching another level, it’s time to go old school.

Heather Benoit, fitness director at Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., promotes a comprehensive approach that includes cardiovascular training, stretching and mobility, alongside strength training.

“Building and maintaining strength is key to aging well,” she said. “It’s especially important because of age-related muscle loss each year. It’s a huge predictor of if – or when – you fall as to how well your body can handle the impact.”

Older clients are hesitant to lift heavier weights, she said, especially those who have never done it before. And while many prefer machines, she encourages free weights or cable machines to challenge their core muscles. Plans start with an assessment of their strength, mobility and balance and typically begin with body weight exercises. Lateral movements strengthen the hips alongside other balance exercises.

Currence, administrative pastor at First Baptist Church in Ozark, Mo., and at bobblehead level of notoriety as SBC Registration secretary, gutted through the first couple of weeks of soreness after he started. Now, Monday-through-Saturday workouts begin at 6 a.m., lasting up to and beyond an hour and a half.

A long journey on a road Currence had never taken but was hungry to travel began with his lift coach, the appropriately-named Chance Wolfe.

“Yes, it costs money to have a personal trainer, but the accountability and Chance’s understanding of my limitations with a fused right knee and ability to continuously come up with exercises and techniques are priceless,” said Currence, who trains with Wolfe three times a week and works out at a community gym the rest of the time.

Wolfe helped Currence compete in the Adaptive Athlete category with USA Powerlifting, setting personal records of 305 lbs. in straight-legged deadlifts and a 215-lb. one-legged box squat.

Southern Baptist Convention President Clint Pressley has made lifting a lifelong habit. At 56, he still has a way to go before senior saint status, but knows the importance of current choices that bring later results.

“It won’t be long, and I’m counting on the simple compound movements of weight training to help me age better,” he said. “I don’t think weightlifting is the fountain of youth. We still get old, just as God intended, but I do believe consistent weight training makes aging more enjoyable [to achieve] better balance, mobility and just raw strength. I recommend men and women of all ages start lifting.”

There is also a distinct ministry and Gospel-centered reason, said Andy Cartee, minister of recreation at Dawson Memorial.

“God made us mind, body and soul, and each part matters,” he said. “When we take care of our bodies, we are honoring Him and staying ready to serve others.

“For senior adults, this can mean having the energy to keep loving their families, encouraging younger generations and staying engaged in the life and purpose God still has for them. Neglect of their bodies will impact their health and thus limit the ways the Lord can use them.”

Community bonds also grow stronger, lending to better emotional and mental health. That aspect of getting to the gym or a workout group is just as important, Cartee added.

“Honestly, some of our older adults are not here because they love pushups or stretching,” he said. “They come because they love being together.”

His church holds a class taught by its 27-year-old associate recreation minister “with the soul of an 80-year-old,” said Cartee. Workouts include prayer time.

“That part of the class has impacted many of the seniors who come but are not believers,” he said. “Those friendships, even in these later years, highlight the Gospel for many who have gone a long time without knowing Jesus. Some are here for the facility’s convenient location, but they realize this community is different. The difference is Jesus.”

No, not every church has the facilities like Dawson Memorial. But the path can start with something as simple as a pair of walking shoes.

“Just move,” said Currence, who also spoke highly of the sense of community he experiences at his gym. “A daily walk is a good start. My church does fitness classes where most activities take place while sitting in a chair. But you are not too old to start lifting weights.”

The True Athlete has competed in numerous 5K races, swimming, jumping rope and doing broad and box jumps.

“They’ve all increased my sense of self-worth,” said Currence, who credits those habits and his faith for the confidence in running for and being elected Ozark’s mayor. One of those mayoral duties comes on Sept. 6, when he throws the first pitch for the annual softball game between the Ozark police and fire departments.

“I had to learn the technique to throw it my way,” he said. “But, I am able to do it.”