Woodyard to lead SBU’s Center for Worldview and Culture

As part of its ongoing efforts to equip students to be Christ-centered servant leaders in a global society, Southwest Baptist University is relaunching its Center for Worldview and Culture under new leadership.

Dr. Jonathon Woodyard, who serves as SBU’s Vice President for Student Life, has taken over as director of the Center for Worldview beginning with the Fall 2025 semester. Dr. Woodyard has been part of SBU’s leadership team since 2023 and has previously served as a pastor, church planter, and professor. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Army and a chaplain with the U.S. Army National Guard.

“Dr. Woodyard is uniquely gifted and called and deeply committed to shaping the hearts of the next generation,” said SBU President Dr. Rick Melson. “He isn’t just here to teach about worldview; he has lived it, he has led it, and he embodies it.”

The Center for Worldview and Culture was created in 2022 and has previously hosted seminars and discussions on SBU’s Bolivar campus, distributed a monthly e-newsletter, and led a C.S. Lewis-themed trip to Ireland and England.

As part of the relaunch, the center will operate under a new mission statement – “The Center for Worldview and Culture exists to prepare students to practice their Christian faith with consistency and courage in a confused world.”

It will continue to sponsor events such as After Dark panel discussions with guest speakers, the new Ignite SBU discipleship conference, and future worldview trips. SBU’s Unapologetic podcast, hosted by Dr. Woodyard and Brandt Merritt, will also operate as part of the center.

“I’m very excited to provide leadership to the Center for Worldview and Culture,” Dr. Woodyard said. “At SBU, we are trying to shape students who are mature men and women who are ready to make a difference for Christ. Part of preparing students for the world is helping them see all of reality through a biblical worldview. With a biblical worldview, they are better prepared live for the glory of God and the good of their neighbor wherever God takes them in the future.”

Dr. Woodyard earned his Ph.D. and Th.M. in Historical Theology from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, as well as an M.Div. from Bethlehem College and Seminary and a B.A. in Biblical and Theological Studies from Boyce College. He is the co-author of The Simplicity of Preaching: See, Savor Say and Before We Forget: Reflections from New and Seasoned Pastors on Enduring Ministry and has written numerous articles for websites such as Desiring God, For the Church, and Christ Over all.