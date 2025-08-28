MBU welcomes largest freshman class in school’s history

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – Missouri Baptist University is celebrating record-breaking enrollment this fall, welcoming the largest freshman class in its history. The milestone marks a nearly 10 percent increase over the University’s previous freshman class high set in 2022.

The University also reports significant enrollment increases in the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) and the Online Bachelor of Science in Education, as well as the expansion of partnerships with Christian high schools and other mission-aligned organizations.

“Welcoming the largest freshman class in our history is a significant milestone for MBU,” said University President Dr. Keith Ross. “This record enrollment speaks to the strength of our partnerships, the quality of our academic programs and our commitment to providing transformational, Christ-centered education. It is a blessing to see so many students choosing to begin their college journey here.”

According to the Dean of Students Office, campus housing is at capacity, representing a five percent increase compared to a year ago.

In addition to record-setting freshman enrollment, the University enrolled its highest number of online undergraduate students ever, marking the seventh consecutive year of record-breaking online enrollment.

Graduate programs also saw notable increases, with growth in the Master of Social Work and the Master of Science in Nursing programs.

Official enrollment figures will be confirmed with the University’s census update in mid- October.

Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered liberal arts institution located in St. Louis, Missouri. Dedicated to academic excellence and the development of servant leaders, MBU offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in both on-campus and online formats. With a commitment to transformational education, faith integration and radical hospitality, MBU prepares students to serve in a global society. Learn more at www.mobap.edu.