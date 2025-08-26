Time to hit update, Part 3: Still Alive

Not long ago, I took some time away from the office to hike in Glacier National Park. The mountains were breathtaking, the solitude was refreshing, and the views made every step worthwhile.

But Glacier is no stroll in the park. It is beautiful, but also wild and remote. Cell service fades, trails get narrow, and the terrain demands attention. At one point, I caught myself wondering: What if I had taken a tumble? If I were alone and could not respond, who would speak for me?

We have been working through the essentials of estate planning in this “Hitting Update” series, exploring why it matters, when to revisit it, and how to ensure your documents reflect your current wishes. In the first part, we talked about reviewing your plan every five years or after major life or legal changes. In the second, we explored the foundational documents: the will and the trust, what they do, and when they take effect.

Now, we turn our attention to something just as important but often overlooked: the documents that protect you while you’re still alive, especially when you can’t speak for yourself. These are not just paperwork to file away; they are real safeguards for your dignity, your peace of mind, and your loved ones’ ability to help you when it counts. Whether from a fall, illness, stroke, dementia, or simply getting older, many people go through a time when they cannot speak or act for themselves. Without the proper documents in place, your loved ones could be left scrambling during an already stressful time.

One essential tool is a healthcare power of attorney. This document appoints someone to make medical decisions on your behalf if you are unable to speak for yourself. It differs from a living will in that it is broader and covers more scenarios, and someone who understands your values can advocate for you in real time.

There is also the financial power of attorney, which allows someone you trust to manage your finances if needed. Paying bills, accessing accounts, handling investments—even selling property if necessary. Without this, your family may need to go through lengthy legal processes just to keep your household running.

Then there is the advance medical directive (often called a living will), which expresses your wishes about end-of-life care. Would you want life-sustaining treatments? Are you open to organ donation? These are deeply personal decisions, and putting them in writing helps your loved ones make choices with confidence—not guesswork.

Lastly, there is the HIPAA authorization. Medical privacy laws are strict and can make it difficult for even close family members to receive updates or participate in your care. A HIPAA release gives them the access they need when it matters most.

These documents ensure your voice is still heard, even when you can’t speak. They spare your loved one’s unnecessary confusion and court delays.

Do you have these documents in place? If so, when was the last time you reviewed them? Have things changed—marriage, divorce, a child becoming an adult, a new diagnosis, or a change in who you would trust to make decisions?

And if you have not yet created these documents, there is no better time than now. We can help you get started at the Missouri Baptist Foundation. Life is full of unexpected slips, so why not be ready before you take a tumble?