Resolutions for MBC annual meeting due on Aug. 28

BRANSON – Resolutions for this year’s MBC Annual Meeting must be submitted in writing to the Committee on Resolutions at least sixty (60) days prior to the first session of the annual meeting, which means the deadline of Aug. 28 is fast approaching.

The annual meeting is October 27-28 at the Branson Convention Center in Branson, MO. Persons submitting resolutions must certify that they are messengers. The author of any resolution may address the Committee on Resolutions during its deliberations. No person may submit more than three resolutions per year, according to MBC Bylaw 6, H.

When submitting resolutions, messengers are to include the following information: the title of the resolution, the date submitted, the messenger’s name, address, phone number, email address, the name of the church represented, the church address, the church phone, and the church email.

Resolutions should be sent either by email to pjeffries@mobaptist.org or by mail to Resolutions Committee, Missouri Baptist Convention, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101-3215.

For those who have submitted resolutions and verified that they are messengers to the annual meeting, a hearing session is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on October 7th at the Baptist Building in Jefferson City. Resolution authors can video conference with the committee if they cannot attend the hearing session in person.

Serving on the 2025 MBC Committee on Resolutions are: Doug Richey, FBC, Kearney (chair); Beth Atchison, Crossway Baptist, Springfield; Adam Cruse, FBC, Arnold; Lane Harrison, LifePoint, Ozark; and Josh Wilson, Storyline, Saint Louis.

For more information, contact Pam Jeffries at pjeffries@mobaptist.org.