FBC De Soto’s mission team facilitates eyeglass clinic in the Dominican Republic

LA ROMANA, Dominican Republic – Gene Smith, administrative pastor at First Baptist Church, De Soto, and his wife Kristi recently led a missions trip to La Romana, Dominican Republic. They and 12 individuals from their church partnered with Pastor Savenít Polo of Maranatha Baptist Church and other volunteers in La Romana to organize an eyeglass clinic, which was open, June 21–28. The team went out to two different “bateyes,” impoverished villages where sugar cane workers live. On this trip, they gave out 589 pairs of glasses, served 467 people, and saw 15 of those come to faith in Jesus.

Gene explained the setup of the clinic and how all the equipment works. There are four stations at these clinics.

“First of all, people will come in and register for the clinic. We’ll get their information, and that’s helpful for follow-up as well. Then they go to what we call the wall chart station. Outside, we’ve got those wall charts set up, and we just see how good their vision is and if they even need prescription glasses.”

If a person needs glasses, they’ll go to the second station, a piece of equipment called an auto-refractor.

“It’s like a camera that looks into people’s eyes,” Gene said, “and it can read the eyes and tell us what prescription of glasses that person needs. We have about 5,000 pairs of glasses there in the Dominican Republic, so we have a computer program that is able to search through all 5,000 pairs of our glasses and find the best matches for that person’s eyes.”

“Once we print that list out, the next station is what we call the fitters. The fitter station is where the people who need help go sit down with a translator and with one of our team members, and we’re literally pulling several pairs of prescription glasses out of our inventory and letting them try them on. Then we see which pair helps them see the best as they’re looking at wall charts again. From there, we give them a pair of reading glasses and a pair of prescription glasses.”

The last station of the clinic is the evangelism station, where people can talk with the pastors or clinic volunteers. They get to hear the gospel, have an opportunity to respond, and can even pray with the volunteers.

Gene expressed how much he enjoyed seeing people finally get a pair of glasses after not being able to see their whole lives. He said the joy on their faces was incredible to witness.

“We love this clinic because it’s meeting real needs and changing lives.”

He shared that one of the highlights of this trip was seeing one 23-year-old woman find a pair of glasses that drastically improved her vision.

“When we put her in front of the eye chart, she was about three feet away from the wall and could not see the chart at all,” Gene said. “We were able to find a pair of glasses in our clinic that helped her, and she was able to have incredible vision when she left.”

Organizing the clinic came with some challenges. Besides the weather being uncomfortably warm on occasion, the number of people coming to the clinic was a guessing game.

“You never know how many people are going to come,” Gene said. “At one of the clinics, we were surprised because we weren’t having as many people come as we thought there would be. So our partners down there got on a bus and drove way down the road, picked up about 40 or 50 more people, and brought them to our clinic.”

But when the aforementioned 23-year-old was in that group picked up by the bus, Gene realized how God was working in that situation ultimately for good.

“If we wouldn’t have had the problems, we wouldn’t have had an opportunity to minister to her,” he said.

Gene and Kristi plan to have more clinics like this in the future. They’re ready to accept volunteers for their team.

“We’re hoping to go back one or two more times next year. If anybody’s interested in going on a mission trip that’s pretty affordable, we’d like to partner with other local churches that would be willing to jump in with us and serve.”

Gene is willing to answer any questions and give more information at gene@fbcdesoto.com, or anyone with interest can contact the office of FBC De Soto at 636-586-2500.

Gene explained the importance of the individuals without whom this clinic would not be possible. Holland Kendall of Kendall Vision Ministry created a computer program to find prescriptions—the same one the Smiths use in their missions trips. They rented equipment from him until he passed away on July 16, 2025. He and two other men who work with a nonprofit eyeglass ministry, Vision 3:16, were named as being essential to Gene and Kristi. Larry Merry taught the Smiths how to organize this clinic, and Steve Smith helped them become missions-minded and gather their first 3,000 pairs of glasses. Gene sees them as pioneers of this ministry.

“There’s no way we would have ever been in the Dominican Republic without Holland Kendall, Steve Smith, and Larry Merry. These guys have made it possible for us, helping us get glasses and teaching us.”