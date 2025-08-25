MMO supports Mo. Baptist Children’s Home, Redemption Ranch, VBS regional training

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports more than two dozen ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from Ephesians 2:10: “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared ahead of time for us to do.”

The MMO Eight Days of Prayer are Sept. 7-14.

Following are three short stories about how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Finding hope, healing, restoration at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home

In Kelsey’s first month of service at the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH), she met a client who shared a story of relapse, shame, and regret. Kelsey shared Jesus at the Holy Spirit’s prompting. Through the power of the gospel, the client faced reality and took responsibility for her situation.

MBCH enables employees like Kelsey to respond to God’s guidance as they work with people in dire circumstances. Through obedience and prayer, they witness the light of Jesus shining into the darkness.

MBCH provides a multitude of services with the purpose of connecting children, youth, and families to hope, healing, and restoration.

Pray for:

• God to bring Christian staff to the MBCH team, that they might minister to clients

• Opportunities to openly share the gospel to receptive clients

Experiencing creation, meeting the Creator at Redemption Ranch

Last summer, Lizzie Crouch served as a camp counselor at Redemption Ranch, a 100-acre property in Lincoln County, Mo., where young people experience creation and are introduced to the Creator. Lizzie taught kids about Christ, and she forged lasting friendships with other camp counselors while gaining the confidence to share the gospel.

In training, she learned how to present the gospel to different types of people and how to teach others to pray and read the Bible, Crouch says. She learned how to help teens face challenging questions about the Bible by digging deeper into Scripture.

Redemption Ranch hosted 267 students in 2024 and saw 25 professions of faith. To learn more, scan the video link QR code at the bottom of this page.

Pray for:

• Counselors to remember that Jesus is the one saving souls

• Campers to focus on the gospel

One of the greatest outreach tools: VBS regional training

Vacation Bible School (VBS) regional training events help MBC churches prepare for their VBS programs.

VBS training participants are given resources and taught strategies to make their VBS more effective for children and families at their churches..

Bev Null helps lead these training events, traveling to different regions to teach local VBS leaders how to follow up with kids and families after VBS concludes.

Null also co-directs VBS at First Baptist Church in Braymer, Mo., along with Karen Shonk, who says the training “gets you motivated…. VBS is one of the greatest outreach tools we have. The exchange of ideas and learning about [VBS] is always very good.”

Pray for:

• Safe travels and smooth preparation for those who lead VBS regional training

• Attendees to use what they learn and be encouraged

Give to MMO through your church or online at mobaptist.org/mmo/donate.