FBC Memphis builds hope through outreach

MEMPHIS (MBF) – Before Youth Minister Jimmy Bagwell and his family moved to Memphis, Mo., three years ago, he was told that the cows in the town outnumbered people ten to one. (With a population of about 1,700 people, you can do the math.) But beyond the hooves and hayfields, the heart of this rural town beats for community—a community that Bagwell cherishes, but even more so, by First Baptist Church (FBC) of Memphis.

“FBC Memphis is very engaged,” said Bagwell. “For a town that has less than 2,000 people and a county of less than 5,000, this church loves the entire community.” With 0.2 miles between the church’s front door and the Scotland County High School, the church invests in students and teachers, hosts the football team weekly in the fall, offers its campus for city activities, and more. The opportunities to minister to the people of Memphis abound, and First Baptist Church is jumping at each chance with creativity and fervor.

One outreach opportunity sat just outside the church building. That is, until last fall, when an empty plot of land transformed into the home of a booming soccer ministry. Sports Ministry Director Sarah Moss stepped into the ministry with a call and an idea. “I had a calling to utilize the empty field next to the church,” said Moss. “I went to our pastor and told him how the field beside the church would be perfect for recreational activities. He agreed and said, “You just started a Sports Ministry. You’re in charge. I’ve got your back.”

That season, about 50 kids from preschool to sixth grade signed up and showed out for Saturday soccer games—a sport that previously, families would have had to drive 50 miles to play. “It was awesome to see the parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and the community come watch the kids,” explained Moss.

The vision grew to a community-wide park as a hub for local families to enjoy and share. With limited funds to maintain the field and continue the soccer games, First Baptist Church applied for a ministry grant from the Missouri Baptist Foundation to install a playground.

In 2022, MBF launched its ministry grant program to help Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) churches overcome financial barriers and expand their outreach. Since then, the Foundation has distributed over $235,000 in grants to MBC churches for various projects and events, while reviewing more than 160 applications. FBC Memphis was awarded a $5,000 grant in October 2024 to help bring its “Outreach Park” to life. “We did all the construction of the playground ourselves. We even had kids help us with the mulch,” said Bagwell. “It is an informal space that creates a lot of confidence in the church that they are for the community.” Only rain has kept local families from the playground this summer, and it will see even more action in September as families gather for soccer practices and games.

The Sports Ministry and the playground have not only met a tangible community need, but the church is meaningfully reaching the city with a multi-generational Outreach Team. Team members intentionally engage people at sporting events, build relationships, invite them to church, and share the Gospel. “We are seeing unchurched and dechurched people coming back with their families,” said Bagwell. The impact is also being felt within the church, as church members discover ways they can be involved in outreach ministry, and their servant hearts are spurred on.

None of this kingdom-building ministry would be possible without the faithfulness of local churches and strategic ministry partnerships. The Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF) remains committed to empowering churches, such as FBC Memphis, to build stronger connections with their communities and Advancing the Gospel together.