‘Let Them See Jesus’: Alistair Begg among featured speakers at MBC annual meeting

MBC’s 191st gathering set for Oct. 27-28 in Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – Messengers representing churches affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) are gathering Oct. 27-28 at the Branson Hilton Convention Center for their 191st annual meeting.

The theme of this year’s meeting is “Let Them See Jesus,” taken from Acts 4:20, where Peter and John confess before the Sanhedrin, “… we are unable to stop speaking about what we have seen and heard” (CSB).

The annual meeting begins at 3:30 p.m. Monday and closes Tuesday at 4 p.m. The full program is available online at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting and on the MBC Annual Meeting App.

MBC Executive Director Wes Fowler delivers a vision-casting update Monday afternoon, and MBC President Wesley Vance addresses the annual meeting theme Monday evening. Alistair Begg, Bible teacher on Truth for Life, is the keynote speaker Tuesday morning, while Ken Whitten, national director of pastoral leadership at the North American Mission Board, closes out the annual meeting with a message Tuesday afternoon.

Mark Mathes, music minister of Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield, Mo., leads worship throughout the two-day event.

MBC President Wesley Vance presides over the annual meeting. Local churches elect messengers to the convention; the messengers in turn select a new slate of officers and vote on other business matters.

In addition to hearing reports from MBC and Southern Baptist Convention entities, messengers introduce, debate and vote on motions, or actions they wish the convention’s executive board, staff, committees, or entities to take. They also may introduce, debate, and vote on a variety of resolutions, which express the opinion of messengers on issues.

Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers are providing childcare Monday and Tuesday. Space is limited, and registration for each child is required at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.

Exhibits are open on the lower level of the convention center, as well as in the hallway on the second floor, throughout the annual meeting.

All sessions are open to the public. Follow convention activities on X (formerly Twitter) (@mobaptists) and be sure to include #mobaptists in your X, Facebook, and Instagram postings.

The Missouri Baptist Pastor’s Conference also is held at the Branson Hilton Convention Center from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27.

Speakers include Greg Ammons, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Garland, Texas; Travis Boyt, lead pastor at LifePointe Church in Fulton, Mo.; Bob Caldwell, outreach and evangelism pastor at The Ridge Church in Sullivan, Mo.; Chadd Pendergraft, lead pastor at Crescent Valley Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Okla.; and Frank Whitney, lead church planter for LifePointe Church in Fulton.

Complete details are available at mobaptist.org/annual-meeting.