Associational summer camps offer children fun, spiritual growth

JEFFERSON CITY – Association leaders around the state are reporting to The Pathway that summer camps are going well, and they are seeing great results in many ways this summer.

One of the hallmarks of summertime for a kid is the opportunity to go to summer camp. There are many options available for kids—from 4-H, scouting organizations, and science camps to sports, band, and any number of private camps. But for many churches, the associational summer camp is a fairly inexpensive and highly productive option for their families with kids and teens.

Of the 54 Baptist associations in Missouri, many offer some kind of camping experience—even if it is shared with another nearby association. The Pathway did a random survey (though certainly not exhaustive), and here are some reports of good things occurring in the various regions of the state.

In Harrison Association, at the very top of Missouri, Director of Missions (DOM) John Mohler reported their numbers are up this year. They had 70 teens and 100 children in their camps. He said two youth campers were saved. One of them told him the next day, “Have you noticed how much greener the grass is and the sky so blue?” She said that since she had received Christ, everything just seemed brighter. Mohler said the smile on her face told him of the life change in her.

In the children’s camp, one of the assistant counselors was saved while serving with the kids. Her church arranged for her to be baptized during camp at the swimming pool—which Mohler said was a great testimony to the other campers. She then went with her church on a mission trip to Wyoming a few weeks later.

At Heartland Association, based in Lawson, Paul Temple, the DOM, said their youth camp was the largest in years, with 140 attending. Camp pastor Dave Nixdorf, of River of Life Church in Cameron, shared the gospel with the teens, and they had several leaders offer sessions on missions, including practical ways to share their faith. They learned how to give a three-minute testimony while using gospel beads or gifts like horseshoes, and they will offer these at state and local fairs in the following weeks. Colossians 1:8 was their theme: “Growing Mature and Sharing Faith.”

At Lake of the Ozarks Baptist Association, the youth camp was just getting started when DOM Timothy Faber returned a call with a report. He said that at their children’s camp, a couple of young girls received Christ. They use a local state park camp facility for the younger children, but the older kids and the teens go to the Laclede Baptist Camp near Lebanon, which Faber said is a pretty nice facility.

He shared several reasons why camp ministry is important to them: (1) Kids get saved at camp as they hear the gospel. (2) They meet other kids and teens from churches in the association. (3) It strengthens the faith of these campers, which in turn is a blessing to the small churches.

Mineral Area Baptist Association, Park Hills, was also holding camp when their DOM, Bob Curtis, texted back a report. They meet at Bates Creek Campground. There were 205 at their youth camp and 92 at the girls’ children’s camp. The boys’ camp was just getting underway.

Mitch Fisher, of Webster Baptist Association, said they had 120 children and youth in their two camps. They also use the Laclede Baptist Campground. Twenty-two received Christ during the two camps. Mitch and his wife, Becky, were able to interact with some of the kids and found it was a blessing to see their spiritual development occurring. A couple of horses were brought into the camp for a “Dolly Parton-style Stampede” experience. Around a picnic meal, the kids got to see the horses up close and rub their noses and necks under the careful supervision of Pastor Eric Nissen of Henderson Baptist Church.

Cape Girardeau Baptist Association DOM John Vernon was in camp having an evening meal at Peaceful Valley Baptist Camp when he was reached for an interview. He said their boys’ camp had 11 attending—about one-third of the usual number. But in spite of that, they were “going deep” with them and were “leading and investing in these boys.” He said it was good to be able to take the time to have many individual, good conversations with these young boys. One of their young leaders is surrendering to the ministry and had the opportunity to preach his first sermon during the week. The Cape Girardeau Association youth camp had 60 attend earlier in the summer, and there were 42 elementary-age girls who had just completed a camp the week prior.

The Linn-Livingston Association children’s camp was underway, and DOM Keith Corrick said things were going well at the Grand Oaks Baptist Assembly in Chillicothe. One young camper, Judah Fields, was attending camp for the first time, and he didn’t have to travel far, since he lives on the campground with his parents, Brad and Erin Fields, camp managers.

All the leaders indicated they appreciated the prayers and support for the kids in camp.