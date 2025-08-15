ERLC trustees name presidential search team

NASHVILLE (BP) – Trustees for the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission selected seven from their group today (Aug. 14) as the team to search for the entity’s next president.

A chairman will be named in the coming weeks, said an ERLC press release. Those serving on the team are:

Traci Griggs, host of “Family Policy Matters,” a weekly radio show/podcast and member of Fairview Baptist Church in Apex, N.C.

Matthew Grove, legislative liaison with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development and member of Redemption City Church in Franklin, Tenn.

Brad Gwartney, executive pastor of Stetson Baptist Church in DeLand, Fla.

Mitch Kimbrell, senior pastor of Christ Memorial Church in Williston, Vt.

Jaime Massó, pastor of Primera Iglesia Bautista Hispana in Mayfield, Ky.

Matthew Morgan, planting pastor of Grace Community Church in Indianola, Miss.

Heather Sells, managing editor for CBN News and member of River Oak Church in Chesapeake, Va.

Kimbrell, Massó and Morgan were elected to their first trustee term at the 2022 SBC Annual Meeting while Sells and Grove joined in 2023. Gwartney was named to the group at the most recent annual meeting while Griggs is the senior member and the only one to have served on a previous search committee after becoming a trustee in 2019.

Former president Brent Leatherwood tendered his resignation last month after becoming part of the ERLC staff in 2017 under his predecessor, Russell Moore, who stepped down as president in May 2021. Leatherwood served as acting interim president for a year before being named to the role full-time in a unanimous vote on Sept. 13, 2022. Miles Mullin, who served as Leatherwood’s chief of staff, will continue to serve as acting president.

ERLC Chairman Scott Foshie presented the search team members at a special called meeting today. The names were approved by the full board.

In addition to selecting a chair, the team will establish guidelines and a presidential profile as well as procedures for how recommendations may be submitted, according an ERLC press release.

“We’ve sought the Lord’s guidance in appointing this search committee, and I’m grateful for their willingness to serve,” Foshie said. “They represent the varied perspectives and experiences that make the SBC a Kingdom-focused, Great Commission force for good.

“The full ERLC trustee board will also contribute detailed input and guidance throughout the process, and we’re committed to listening to Southern Baptists every step of the way. Please continue to pray as your trustees seek God’s direction. I’m eager to see how He uses this team to identify the next man He’s preparing to lead the ERLC.”