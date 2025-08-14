Mexican shepherdess chooses to follow Good Shepherd

OAXACA, Mexico (IMB) – As a shepherdess, Martina resonated with the story of Jesus leaving the 99 to rescue the one sheep who wandered off. Other Bible stories International Mission Board missionaries Phil and Laura Metcalf shared seemed hard for her to understand.

The Metcalfs work with Indigenous communities outside of Oaxaca, Mexico. Martina’s husband, Alfredo, had a Bible that he received in the U.S. He read some, but he didn’t really understand it. Phil offered to study with him, and they met weekly to go over 10 stories, including creation, the problem of sin and who Christ is.

When the Metcalfs first started Bible studies in this village, Alfredo attended, but it took Martina a while to show interest.

After hearing the stories, Alfredo believed and was ready to be baptized. He waited and prayed, wanting his wife to choose to follow Jesus too, so they could be baptized together. As she struggled to understand the gospel, he moved forward with baptism.

Martina gradually started opening up to Laura, and she agreed to listen to some Bible stories. However, she struggled to understand and grasp the stories. Martina’s parents pulled her out of school after first grade to help raise the family’s sheep and goats. She never learned to read.

Laura faithfully taught her the stories aloud. To help her understand better, they used a flannel board to better visualize the stories. Still, Martina struggled to comprehend, even after multiple retellings. Despite the challenges, they continued to share, trusting something would stick.

One day, Martina said she was ready to be baptized, but Phil and Laura weren’t sure if she really understood.

“I don’t want to tell her no if she’s willing to follow the Lord, and she seems to have a child-like faith. What do we do?” Laura asked her husband.

On another occasion when they were talking about Martina’s past, Laura asked, “How did you feel when your dad took you out of school?”

“I was so thankful,” Martina replied. She became a shepherdess and loved the opportunity to care for the family’s animals.

The following week, Laura and Phil decided they’d share the parable of the lost sheep, and how Jesus left the 99 to save one sheep. They also told the story on the flannel board. They always share the story twice, and Alfredo repeated it.

Martina latched on right away. This was a story she understood and related to as a shepherdess.

When they asked her, “Who are we in the story?” she answered confidently, “We are the sheep. I’m lost and I need a Savior, and I need Jesus to rescue me.”

Bowing her head and putting her hands together, she prayed, asking Jesus to save her.

The next week, Phil and Laura shared the story of the Ethiopian eunuch since it referred to baptism.

They empathized that the eunuch was baptized out of joy, and not obligation. They wanted to make sure Martina wasn’t just following her husband’s encouragement, but that it was a decision from her heart.

They asked what the story meant to her and what her role was.

“I’m to be baptized with joy,” Martina said.

She was ready and eager. The week after, Martina was baptized.

The Metcalfs continue to meet for church on Sundays with Alfredo and Martina and are joined by several believers and others interested in the gospel.

Over a nine-month period, Alfredo and Martina listened to the entire Bible in an audio format. They still listen to the Bible together every night before going to bed and are now working their way through the Bible a second time.

God’s Word is living and active. Bible stories resonate with people in different ways, and Alfredo and Martina are now sharing these stories with their family and friends.

Before Alfredo’s baptism, his sister tried to convince him to not be baptized, but he answered, “At my house, I’m going to follow my Lord Jesus Christ.”

The sister has now joined them for church and Bible studies.

Some names changed for security.