Not worth the gamble

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, 52 percent of Missourians voted to reject Amendment 5. Interestingly, many may not even remember Amendment 5, most likely due to the attention Amendment 3 received (and rightly so!). Simply put, Amendment 5 would have amended the Missouri Constitution to allow for a casino at Lake of the Ozarks. Thankfully, we voted to reject the amendment! So, I suppose the issue is settled? I suppose we can move forward knowing that a new casino won’t be built? Well, not exactly.

In a unique move, the Osage Nation has proposed a new casino at Lake of the Ozarks under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), which means it would not be subject to approval by Missourians. It would, however, need approval from the BIA (which is all but certain), as well as approval from the governor. Therefore, even though Amendment 5 was rejected, and even though Missourians have spoken, plans are still moving forward to build a new casino.

Is this really a big deal? Well, I’m willing to bet you may not realize just how big of deal it is! (Sorry, I just had to use the word “bet” somewhere in this article.) The current plan is to build a 40,000 square-foot gaming floor with 750 Class II devices. These devices are estimated to generate $64.2 million in the first three years. That’s $21.4 million a year, or $1.78 million each month, $411,538 every week, and $58,630 every day. And for all this “revenue,” what are they selling? False hope.

As a pastor, I counseled more than once with a husband who squandered his income because he was just one evening away from winning big. I’ve heard stories of adults wearing diapers while playing slot machines because they might be just one pull away from a jackpot. Both men and women who initially seek entertainment and financial gain end up addicted and broke. That doesn’t sound very entertaining to me. In fact, it sounds tragic.

Theologically, gambling is an easy issue to settle. First Timothy 6:10 states, “For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils….” Let’s be honest, no one gambles because they hate money. They gamble with a desire to win a lot of money. Hebrews 13:5 states, “Keep your life free from love of money, and be content with what you have….” Those who gamble are never content—they always want more. Ecclesiastes 5:10 states, “He who loves money will not be satisfied with money, nor he who loves wealth with his income; this also is vanity.” The author of Ecclesiastes, Solomon, had basically everything—everything except satisfaction. Gambling doesn’t provide satisfaction. Winning a lot of money doesn’t provide satisfaction. Only Jesus offers true and lasting satisfaction.

Another verse that comes to mind is Mark 8:36: “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul?” If we put the financial aspect of gambling over to the side for a moment, we’ll find an even greater concern. Those who love money, and continually seek more money, are not following and trusting Jesus. They are lost. They are heading towards a terrible eternity. And casinos only exacerbate a temptation we all face—the temptation to trust money and affluence more than God.

Before the project can move forward, the U.S. Department of the Interior, through the Bureau of Indian Affairs, must determine that the casino is “not harmful to the surrounding community.” If they evaluate the ramifications honestly, and not simply through the lens of greed, the casino will never be built. My fear, though, is that the BIA’s definition of “harmful” is much different than mine. Will there be additional hotel rooms? Sure. Will there be another restaurant option? Yes. But, will lives be damaged and families irreparably harmed? Absolutely. A new casino is simply not worth the gamble.

At this point, what can be done? The BIA is receiving comments from the public until Sept. 2. You can express your concern by submitting written comments to: Regional Director, BIA, EORO, P.O. Box 8002, Muskogee, OK, 74402-8002. Or you can submit your written concern via email at admin@osagelakeozarkea.com.

May the Lord bring to repentance those who deceive the vulnerable and profit from false hope.