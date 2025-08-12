Missouri Baptists offer ministry at the State Fair

SEDALIA – Volunteers are at the Missouri State Fair from Aug. 7–17, giving away gifts and sharing the gospel with people who stop by their tent.

As of Aug. 9, 62 volunteers served in the Baptist Tent, where there were 268 gospel presentations and six professions of faith.

Located behind the commercial building in a busy area, the volunteers are offering the opportunity to sign up for a drawing for several gift cards and visit with them about the Lord.

A typical visit looks like this: the fair attender is walking down the sidewalk, and a friendly face invites them to sign up for the gift card drawing. “It will only take three minutes of your time,” the volunteer says. So they step in, and another friendly volunteer engages in conversation. In just a few minutes, that volunteer shares their story of how they came to know Jesus—their life before, during, and since the time Jesus came into their lives. Then the question is asked: “Has anything like that ever happened to you?”

From there, the conversation may go nowhere—maybe a quick response about going to church when younger. But if there is genuine interest or curiosity, more conversation may follow, and the gospel will be shared with the fair attender. Some ask Jesus into their lives, asking Him to save them from their lost condition. Often, these conversations go on for a while.

Eventually, the card is filled out, and the person is introduced to another volunteer who will make sure their decision is recorded. A Bible will be provided. Later, contact by a pastor in their hometown will be arranged.

Or, in the case of a child or teenager, the little colorful gospel bead bracelets may be used to share the story of Jesus. Sometimes balloon animals are tied. Other gifts, like a personalized horseshoe, might be provided. Sometimes, it is just conversation with people about their lives and their fun day at the fair.

This is ministry at the “Baptist Tent” at the Missouri State Fair. It’s been going on like this every summer for many years.

Last year, 36 people prayed to receive Christ. There were another eight who said they needed to “start over with God again” (sometimes called a rededication of their life to Christ). And there were some referrals to a church for people who were interested in finding a church in their community.

Pastor Russ Slocum is coordinating the effort again this year. He is the pastor of First Baptist Church, Otterville, located one county east of Sedalia. Slocum is also the president of the Lamine Baptist Association. He works with other Baptist association directors of missions (DOMs) to pull together the volunteers needed to staff the tent for 10 days.

They open at 10 a.m. with a brief orientation for the volunteers for that shift. Then another crew comes at 2 p.m., and another at 6 p.m. most days. The tent then shuts down for the evening at about 9 p.m.

Slocum said this year there are 13 associations and 10 churches sending teams of volunteers to minister. He is happy that two associations are joining them who have not previously served in the ministry.

He and a committee of DOMs work all year preparing for the 10-day effort. Al Groner, of Bethel Baptist Association, Hannibal, handles the financial affairs; John Brittain of West Central Baptist Association, Warrensburg, as well as Robert Sisney of Harmony Association in Sedalia, help with state fair ministry arrangements. Many other DOMs volunteer with setup and management of the tent and volunteers. The Harmony Association enlists volunteers to make hundreds of the little gospel bead bracelets.

About 25 associations send money to help pay for the expenses incurred. Missouri Baptists provide some funding through the Reuben South Missouri Mission Offering (MMO). This year, the group is pleased that some of the Missouri Baptist Convention staff, including evangelism leader Rob Pochek, are coming to help staff the tent.

Slocum said, “It always warms my heart to see that we have enough volunteers.” He said it is more than just sharing the gospel. “It is seeing the volunteers step up to serve. Sometimes in their nervousness, they find a way to do it.”

He said one lady last year quickly told him, “I can’t do this, but my husband can talk to people.” She hung back for a little while, but pretty soon was busy engaging people in conversations. At the end, she said, “Ok, I will be back next year.”

Slocum said he saw a young couple come in last year who had just moved to Sedalia to go to college. They helped them get connected with a local church.

Two pastors spoke of their enthusiasm for the project. Travis Battershell, of Bethany Baptist Church, Sedalia, said they are bringing their youth to the tent to help one evening. Another pastor, Blaine Davis of FBC Sunrise Beach, said they are bringing about seven volunteers to help. He enjoyed his time speaking to a young man last year who had never really talked to anyone about the Lord. Davis shared the Gospel with him and planted a seed.

Gift cards will be sent to three winners whose names are drawn out of the box at the end of the fair. Slocum said it’s a rewarding thing to speak to those who are blessed with the gift cards. It meets a need for them, plus they hear the Gospel shared.