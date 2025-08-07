Women in Dallas County Association offer ministry retreats for 25 years

BUFFALO – For a quarter of a century the women in Dallas County Baptist Association of Southern Baptists have been gathering for retreats, fellowship, discipleship, missions and encouragement. They started doing this in 2001. They have continued every year since that time.

Susie Adams said they had 92 ladies attend the retreat this spring, and they rotate the retreat around the association among five churches. Mrs. Adams helped start the annual women’s retreats when her late husband, Russell Adams, was the director of missions for the association. She now serves as an advisor, and other ladies are carrying the torch for the women’s ministry group.

The southwest Missouri women’s group is now led by Cathy VanDruff of Pisgah Baptist Church in Long Lane. She said, “We minister to the women in the smaller churches to help fill the holes and assist in areas they cannot achieve on their own.”

Mrs. Adams and Mrs. VanDruff have also networked with Pauline Lilley as they have led the 25-year run of women’s events.

Recently they had a speaker named Janell Bender of Springfield. She encouraged the women, and other women led breakout sessions in specific areas of interest.

Mrs. Adams said several women really stepped up to lead the event, and they continue having fellowship events throughout the year.

They get pretty creative as they plan the events.

One activity that was well received was a “pampering party” held where the older women treated the younger women to a “spa”-like event. Pedicures were offered, and lotions, cosmetics and hair care were offered to the young women. The young mothers were so grateful to have a little time off from work and parenting and, the older ladies ministered to the young ones.

There have been “fashion shows,” which were actually spoofing high fashion. A lot of comedy and silliness accompanied the narration as the women paraded in faux fashions.

Craft nights occur on a regular basis. They have also held “Vacation Bible School” for adult women. Adams said some of the younger women had not experienced VBS as children and it was kind of an unknown to them. So they pulled together a themed VBS and taught the Bible, had crafts, recreation and snacks and demonstrated what VBS is all about. Plus the Bible was taught and applied.

The Sight & Sound Theatre in Branson was a destination a few years back as the ladies went as a group of about 120 to see the Queen Esther performance.

Many of the younger women who are connecting with the ladies’ ministry of the association have very little church background so they are soaking up the traditions that the older women understand but are wanting to pass along to the young women who have families and children now.

Mrs. VanDruff said she and others offer rotating women’s Bible studies to the women in the Dallas County churches. They use the 7-session studies published by LifeWay. They offer a morning session, an afternoon session and an evening session in three different locations in the county. These are Bible studies that feature a video and then a facilitated discussion by a leader.

And she said they always offer a scholarship to anyone who is not able to afford the study materials or the events.

The ladies’ ministry is hosted by different churches in the association. Adams said there are churches that really enjoy taking turns hosting the annual retreat and the fellowship activities throughout the year. Usually around a hundred ladies attend the retreat.

So for 25 years the women have been gathering. They recognized Mrs. Adams and Mrs. Lilley this year during the retreat, held in May. These women are pleased at the discipleship, women’s ministry and missions education that is occurring among the small churches throughout their county.