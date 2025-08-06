IMB missionaries join Dublin church to reach secular culture with gospel

by IMB Prayer Office

DUBLIN, Ireland (IMB) – After 17 years serving in Birmingham, England, IMB missionaries Kenny and Kristy Dubnick felt God moving them to something new. They looked at their network of churches that had grown from 12 members to over 200 and knew they could confidently leave the work in the hands of local British partners.

The Republic of Ireland is the most unreached English-speaking country in the world at only 0.3% evangelical Christian; and it’s becoming increasingly secular. Many Irish are turning their backs on traditional faiths of their past and avoiding any church affiliation. Burdened by this great need for the gospel, the Dubnicks knew God was calling them again to go, this time to the Republic of Ireland, with the support and partnership of their church in Birmingham.

Only 20 evangelical churches exist among the 2 million people in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland’s diverse, expensive, and transient capital city. Kenny and Kristy are now working with one of these churches — North City Baptist Church. They have felt an urgent need to share the gospel quickly because people don’t always remain long in the city. And they’ve been amazed watching God accomplish in months what took years in England. They’re seeing Him draw young people to Himself, bringing enthusiasm and innovative outreach ideas to their church. Recently, three new believers were baptized!

Pray for the work in the Republic of Ireland and the ministry of North City Baptist Church. Ask God to give them effective, creative outreach tools and ways to meet unbelievers. Pray that God will lead them and give them courage to share the gospel in a secular culture.

