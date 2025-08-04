Building relationships in Central Asia opens doors to sharing gospel

by Chris Doyle/IMB

CENTRAL ASIA (IMB) – Ross and Dianna Evans have spent more than three years in Central Asia trying to establish connections with an unreached people group. The International Mission Board missionaries’ journey has been marked by challenges and connections of hope.

This people group is considered unreached because less than 2% of its population claim Jesus as their Savior. While the gospel has been presented to some in this group, they still need outside help from people like the Evanses to share the gospel and establish churches.

Ross discovered one of the best places to share about Jesus was with men in their workplaces. Many from this people group come to the country where the Evanses are serving because of their need for employment, leaving their families and working for extended periods of up to two years before returning to their home country.

Distinctive clothing makes it easier for Ross to identify the men from this people group. He encountered some in the bustling camel and goat markets and has made friends with a few who work at a tailor shop, a furniture store and at a local restaurant.

“It took a while to figure out where I could meet with them,” Ross said. Learning the language also took time for him to have regular conversations and cultivate relationships.

If business is slow, or if jobs allow the men to talk while they work, Ross makes the most of these situations. Religion comes up often in conversations, and Ross directs such opportunities to the gospel.

It’s harder to connect with women because they are often at home taking care of the family. When she has a chance to visit, Dianna is usually invited into their homes, leading to greater chances for sharing the gospel.

Family is highly valued in the homes of this people group, with a strong focus on caring for both the elderly and young children. Living arrangements often accommodate multiple families, with each family occupying one or two rooms and sharing a communal kitchen. When guests arrive, the household follows a traditional practice of separating men and women into different rooms, as seen when guests like the Evanses visit.

Ross and Dianna developed a friendship with a family forged through an act of kindness. Upon learning the father was hospitalized, the Evanses visited him. This simple act of compassion opened the door to further interactions, including an invitation to share a meal at the family’s home. Although the family practices Islam, they showed an openness to discussing Christianity.

Despite over a century of missionary work among these people, the establishment of a church remains an elusive goal. The harsh reality, Ross said, is there are only about 100 believers worldwide among this people group. Many live in fear of persecution, which could range from being ostracized from family or experiencing job loss to facing death. Such oppression often prevents these Christians from openly gathering as a community of faith.

One such individual is Baba, a man in his 70s. Through the efforts of numerous missionaries over past decades, Baba came to embrace the gospel, finding comfort and strength in being a Christian. However, his fear of persecution has kept him from openly sharing his faith. The Evanses pray for Baba to find the courage to use his influence, to be a beacon of hope and a witness to the transformative power of his beliefs.

Pray for Ross and Dianna as they continue to share the gospel in this area of the world.

Names changed for security. Chris Doyle is a writer for the IMB.

