A trailer with purpose: Mid Lakes Baptist Association equips churches for outreach

BOLIVAR – While churches often rely on shared resources for ministry, one Southern Baptist association in southwest Missouri found a way to turn a donated travel trailer into a block party trailer—designed to help churches reach their communities.

In March 2021, the Mid Lakes Baptist Association in southwest Missouri began developing a block party trailer to support its 18 churches across Polk, Cedar, Hickory and Greene counties. The project started after a couple from the association donated a travel trailer. The trailer was sold, and the funds were used to build a trailer with a ministry purpose.

The block party trailer developed by the association was designed with years of hands-on experience. Associational Missions Strategist (AMS) John Rhodes had previously built four similar trailers.

“It’s a drawing card. It’s just a tool. It’s just a resource. But one of the things associations do is we’re just a resource for the churches,” Rhodes stated. “So the trailer was, to me, a natural thought because it’s something churches could use to do outreach with.”

The block party trailer is stocked with a wide range of items intended to support church events for both children and youth. The trailer was intentionally equipped to serve as a complete event setup with equipment that is easy to transport, set up and repack.

Among other things, the trailer includes: giant inflatable joust; bounce house; inflatable 20-foot gaga ball pit; nine square in the air game; portable sound system; popcorn machine; snow cone machine; various game equipment; drawing raffle wheel; flag banners and a block party banner; five-foot plastic tables; and various children’s toss and carnival-style games.

The design prioritizes durability and organization, making it possible for churches to host events with minimal logistical hurdles.

Once the block party trailer was finished, the Mid Lakes Baptist Association organized its first major event to introduce it to its churches. The event was held at Fellowship Park, located next to First Baptist Church in Bolivar, Mo. The purpose was to demonstrate how the trailer could be used and to give churches an opportunity to participate and observe.

Approximately 14 of the association’s 18 churches were represented at the event. People from the community nearby joined in as they noticed the activities taking place. An estimated 400 people were present.

The event featured a full setup of the trailer’s games, inflatables and food equipment. Volunteers from various churches helped with setup and takedown, providing hands-on experience with the trailer’s layout and equipment.

Jed Bond, a youth pastor at FBC Bolivar who has previously used the trailer, stated, “It has been a great resource for our church… Our association’s goal was to help churches reach our communities and it’s done just that.”

Charles Jackson of FBC Morrisville, another church that has used the trailer, remarked, “For years we had rented an inflatable water slide to use on our last day of VBS. The cost had grown to several hundred dollars. With the block party, we have access to inflatables and multiple other ministry resources… Every association would benefit from having such a resource.”

The block party trailer is available to all churches within the Mid Lakes Baptist Association as a shared ministry resource. It is used regularly for several different events including Vacation Bible School kickoffs, youth activities and community activities such as farmers markets and school partnerships.

To keep the trailer affordable, the association charges a $35 usage fee. This fee is not for profit but to cover basic maintenance needs. Rhodes said, “Our philosophy is this belongs to the churches. So, we’re not out to make money.”

For church leaders considering starting a block party trailer ministry, the Mid Lakes Baptist Association offers a practical guide. “Do your research. Don’t recreate the wheel. Think some things through. Talk to people who have already seen what works and what doesn’t work,” Rhodes said.

Prayerful consideration is also emphasized. A block party trailer should be viewed as a ministry tool—not a ministry in itself. Its purpose is to support outreach and evangelism, helping churches connect with their communities in a fun way. “Just remember it’s not the minister. It’s a ministry tool,” Rhodes said.

If any churches or associations have questions about developing their own block party trailer, you can email Rhodes at John3462@gmail.com.