Volunteers needed for HLGU Alumni & Friends work day, Aug. 9

HANNIBAL (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University is calling on volunteers to help prepare the campus for the new school year. The university will host its annual Alumni and Friends Work Day on Saturday, August 9, 2025, from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Volunteers will gather in the lobby of the first floor of the Burt Administration Building at 7:30 a.m. to kick off the morning.

This event offers an opportunity for HLGU alumni, friends, and community members to serve the university by helping with various campus improvement projects. No advanced skills are required to participate. Jobs will include raking and cleaning flower beds, painting, minor campus fix-ups, and more. The morning will feature hard work, great fellowship, and the satisfaction of serving the university.

Hannibal-LaGrange University will provide a list of projects to help prepare the campus for the upcoming fall semester. A “thank you” lunch will be served at 11:00 a.m. for all volunteers.

To volunteer, please contact Alumni Director Lauren Youse at lauren.youse@hlg.edu or (573) 629-3126 by Wednesday, August 6. If volunteers cannot commit to the full morning, HLGU will gladly accommodate individual schedules. Volunteers should be 12 years of age or older, or accompanied by an adult.

“We are grateful for our community’s support as we come together to prepare the campus for another successful year,” said Lauren Youse, Alumni Director. “This is a great opportunity to reconnect with HLGU and make a lasting impact on the campus we all love.”

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The institution prides itself in its traditional and nontraditional educational experience in a distinctively Christian environment.