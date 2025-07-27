New book celebrates Cooperative Program’s 100th anniversary in state

JEFFERSON CITY – The MBC has just released a new book, “Celebrating the Cooperative Program’s Centennial in Missouri,” as part of the Southern Baptist Convention’s year-long tribute to 100 years of funding missions through CP.

Complimentary copies of the book have been mailed to pastors of each MBC-affiliated church, as well as directors of missions across the state. Additional copies will be distributed at the MBC Annual Meeting Oct. 27-28 in Branson. Digital copies are now available for downloading at mobaptist.org/cp/cp100.

The book is designed to help all Missouri Baptists celebrate their shared role in 100 years of CP ministries. The book features a brief history of CP; an explanation of CP and how it works; feature stories; testimonials by Missouri Baptists; infographics; brief histories of MBC-affiliated entities; and more.

“The numbers are staggering,” wrote MBC Executive Director Wes Fowler. “Over the past 100 years, Southern Baptists have invested more than $20 billion through the Cooperative Program (CP) to reach the world with the gospel of Jesus Christ. Missouri Baptists have chipped in nearly four percent of that amount – $775 million – to fund a wide range of collaborative ministries.”

Behind the numbers are compelling stories: young women rescued from human trafficking; unreached people groups hearing the gospel; disaster survivors receiving help, hope, and healing; and so much more.

“Celebrating the Cooperative Program’s Centennial in Missouri” was produced by the MBC Communications Group. Dozens of additional resources commemorating CP’s 100th anniversary are available free or charge at mobaptist.org/cp/cp100.