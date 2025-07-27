Clearing misconceptions about the Baptist Homes

The parents of a close friend and colleague were cremated following their earthly passing into their heavenly home. A memorial service was held and stone monuments were placed near the location where they had spent their final years. Family and friends gathered to remember them and honor their lives and legacy.

Years later, when a change in property ownership occurred at the site of the monuments, concerns arose. Some friends who had attended the original service voiced their belief that the property was a burial site. A few even claimed, “I saw them buried here,” and went so far as to submit letters stating they had personally witnessed the burial of the bodies—or at least the ashes.

My friend can only chuckle. He knows the truth: his parents are with the Lord and their ashes reside in an urn at his home. This story is a powerful reminder of how deeply people can hold onto long-standing assumptions—even when those assumptions are inaccurate.

For nearly 70 years, Baptist Homes operated under one such assumption: that residents must sign over all assets in exchange for care. Under that model, Baptist Homes accepted homes, farms and other properties, using the proceeds to fund resident care and to build an endowment for future needs.

That practice changed four decades ago. Baptist Homes shifted to a private pay model, welcoming residents who could cover their care for at least five years. The promise we made was simple but profound: when those resources were exhausted—including real estate and other assets—Baptist Homes would continue to provide nursing care funded by our endowment.

Today, those original endowed funds are gone. Also gone is the stigma associated with being a “benevolent case.” At Baptist Homes, quality of care does not depend on how a resident pays. Whether someone is on private pay, Medicaid or another insurance source, they receive the same compassionate, Christlike care, whether at our five-star Arcadia Valley campus or any other location.

By God’s goodness and grace, Baptist Homes is now able to serve almost any senior in need of care. Whether it’s independent living, short-term rehabilitation, assisted living or long-term care, we are here to help.

Still, misconceptions linger. I continue to hear outdated or unfounded statements like, “Baptist Homes has a five-year waiting list,” or “They only accept private pay,” or even, “You have to sign over all your property to get in.”

Let me be clear: none of those statements are true. While we may be full from time to time in one level of care at a particular campus, our waiting lists are generally short and our admissions policies are in alignment with the best practices in senior care.

Baptist Homes & Healthcare Ministries today serves more seniors in more locations and with more payor sources than ever before. While care is never inexpensive, we strive to keep our rates among the most affordable in the nation. Our accepted payor sources include private pay, Medicaid for long-term care, Medicare and an expanding number of Medicare Advantage plans for short-term rehab.

Yes, Baptist Homes has changed with the times—offering larger living spaces, advanced technology and modern amenities—but what has not changed is our unwavering commitment to providing Christlike care to every person we serve.