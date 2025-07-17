For 30th year, Gasconade Valley Association mission team helps maintain HLGU campus

HANNIBAL – For 30 years, volunteers from the Gasconade Valley Baptist Association have gathered each summer to offer their time and skills to help maintain Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU). The project, which began with a handful of people, has grown into a tradition that now attracts over 30 volunteers each year.

The volunteer project at the university began over 30 years ago when two individuals, including Donnelly Brown, discussed the idea of offering help to the university in some way. The goal was simple: to serve the university and contribute to the greater mission of the church. What started as a small group of volunteers quickly grew into an annual tradition, with individuals from local churches gathering each year to offer their time and skills.

Wayne and Valerie Heet, the current organizers of the volunteer project, share that their involvement started after their retirement. “We recently retired, and when we retired, we wanted to start doing mission work, and so we went on a couple of mission trips to Hannibal at that time. Delmer and Belinda Branson were the team leaders, and so we reached out to them… We enjoy that type of work. And, you know, it’s just a good way to give back to not only the college but anybody in Christian faith,” Wayne Heet explained.

Each year, volunteers at the university take on a variety of tasks to assist with the maintenance and upkeep of the campus. “This year we did a bunch of ceiling tiles. We laid grid for ceiling tiles and replaced them from the water damage. We did window blinds, hanging window blinds in the dorm rooms, painting, deep cleaning the carpets. It’s nothing that the average person couldn’t do if they wanted to volunteer,” Heet said.

In addition to physical labor, volunteers engage in other activities including creating hygiene kits for students, sewing quilts and assembling foster care bags. The work varies from year to year with new tasks and requests often arising based on the university’s needs.

The volunteer project brings together individuals from various areas to work at the university each year. Many volunteers return annually and some have participated for over 15 years. Volunteers come from local churches as well as from places like St. Louis, Springfield, Kansas City and Iowa. Throughout the week, volunteers work together, share meals and interact, developing a sense of community among the group.

The volunteer efforts have had a significant impact on Hannibal-LaGrange University over the years. The work done by the volunteers has saved the university considerable costs in maintenance and repairs.

Delmar Branson, a former organizer of the volunteer project, said, “I think one of the things that stuck with me was the fact that what we were able to do to help cut down on maintenance costs. This savings has helped support other areas of the university, such as scholarships for students. The university has consistently expressed gratitude for the volunteers’ contributions and the ongoing partnership.”

He added, “I think over the period of time the school said that they figured it saved about $200,000… labor, fee, labor, money and things of that nature.”

One challenge faced by the volunteer project is the number of participants needed to complete the work. While the group usually has around 30 to 40 volunteers, there are times when more help is desired to meet the university’s needs. “I always encourage the people that show up every year to invite someone the next year. And you know, if you just invite one person, then the next year, it’ll double,” Heet said.

Looking ahead, the goal is to continue encouraging others to join the project to help ensure it continues to grow and remain successful and helpful in the future. Branson stated, “I think it’s been a blessing and continues to be a blessing. It’s a good place to fellowship and meet fellow Christians and enjoy knowing that what you’re doing, you’re doing it for the Lord, not for a pat on the back from someone.”