The fight for life continues in Missouri

The fight for life continues in the state of Missouri.

On July 3, according to a press release from Missouri Right to Life, “Jackson County Judge Jerri Zhang released a dangerous ruling for the 3rd time to remove almost all health and safety standards for abortions.”

Zhang’s July 3rd ruling comes after the Missouri Supreme Court slapped down her previous efforts to strip away these health and safety standards. “Women’s lives are at great risk from an unregulated abortion industry,” the release states. “There will be no guidelines or boundaries for abortionists to perform dangerous abortions on women.

“The health and safety standards put in place in Missouri statutes were diligently vetted and reviewed by medical professionals and legislators after inspections by the Missouri Department of Health found multiple infractions over the years that included: dried bloody equipment, rusty equipment, expired drugs and unqualified workers. Judge Zhang’s ruling is egregious and dangerous to women’s health.”

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey—who is also a member of a Missouri Baptist church—released the following statement about Zhang’s ruling: “We respectfully but firmly disagree with the Court’s decision to once again block the enforcement of Missouri’s duly enacted health and safety regulations. These requirements were designed to ensure that women receive care in sanitary conditions from qualified professionals, with emergency safeguards in place.”

In other news, Missouri lawmakers passed “a referendum on the November 2026 ballot to let Missouri voters speak out and ensure protections for women, children and babies.” The newly proposed constitutional amendment will appear on the ballot in 2026 as “Amendment 3,” and according to Missouri Right to Life, it will “ensure health and safety standards can be enforced while allowing for some exceptions for abortion.”

The Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission (CLC) is working to create resources to educate church members about the proposed 2026 ballot vote. MBC executive director Wes Fowler and president Wesley Vance met with the commission during their latest meeting, July 10, encouraging them in this effort to defend unborn life and protect mother’s health.

I encourage Missouri Baptist church leaders to stay tuned to news about the proposed ballot vote and to begin preparing their members early to vote for life on Amendment 3 in 2026.

Meanwhile, Missouri Baptists should continue in the most important pro-life work we can do—sharing the gospel. It’s worth remembering these words, spoken last fall by CLC chairman Willie Isaacson:

“Our greatest action in this fight, and any other fight for the kingdom of God, is to transform the lives of the people with the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Isaacson said. “The most powerful way to protect the pre-born is to make sure their mothers are followers of Jesus. Missouri Baptist churches and leaders need to take the responsibility of taking the Good News to the people of our state and nation. My fear is that we have placed our responsibility on the general population to fix the problem by voting and enacting laws. … Only spiritual warfare will address the problem of sin.”