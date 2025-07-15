IMB missionary preparation and training key to long-term service

by Chris Doyle

Tables are set up in a public area of the large European city where John Everett is serving as a Journeyman for the International Mission Board. He and his friends place Bibles and Christian literature on the tables, as well as coffee and tea, to offer to passersby. Regularly he has opportunities to use his missionary training and practice.

On a typical day, many friends join Everett to have conversations with those who stop for a warm drink. On this day, though, it’s just him and one other person. Suddenly, 13 North Africans flock to their tables to enjoy a beverage.

Everett thought quickly. “I don’t want to let all these guys leave without them hearing the gospel,” he told himself. He usually approaches one person who stops, but since Everett didn’t have the regular table support, he decided to address all 13 men by sharing his testimony.

“The majority were focused on getting their coffee,” Everett said. “But there was one man who locked eyes on me.”

After he shared his testimony with the group, Everett spoke to that man, whom he calls “Mark.” Their conversation lasted more than an hour, during which Everett gave Mark a Bible and shared different Bible stories. Mark had an interest in Christianity, but no one ever shared the gospel with him — until that day.

Everett led Mark to make a profession of faith in Christ. “Today feels like the day I was born,” Mark said.

Though Everett’s Journeyman term is nearing the end, he will pursue long-term mission work with the IMB. “When I serve overseas, I want to work with people who know what they’re doing, who are ready to reach the lost,” he said. “That’s why I want to serve with the IMB.”

Equipped for the task

Rosie Collins is finishing her IMB training and will soon serve long term among North African and Middle Eastern people groups. She plans to build relationships with university students and young adults.

Like Everett, Collins previously did short-term missions overseas and is looking forward to what God has in store for her in her new role with the IMB. Growing up with parents as IMB missionaries, she is knowledgeable about the 180-year-old mission organization, and she knew the IMB was her best option for doing long-term mission work.

The training program is one reason why Collins chose IMB. “We’re all going through that training,” Collins said about IMB’s preparation for missionaries. “Our job and our goal are the same, even if our day-to-day is going to look different. I see myself better prepared for cross-cultural living.”

Brian Trapnell, IMB vice president of human resources, affirms the training IMB offers is “a robust orientation program.” He mentioned other benefits offered to missionaries include comprehensive personal security program, ongoing training specific to needs and contexts and routine collection of feedback through a variety of surveys, including engagement and exit surveys.

“We also focus on continually improving our internal and external relationships through better communication,” Trapnell said.

The IMB offers housing, transportation, insurance and risk management consultants who make sure missionaries are operating in a safe environment. They provide consultants who support missionaries’ children and make sure they have proper education. The IMB encourages missionaries to excel in language learning and be thoroughly trained in the culture where they will live and serve.

The extensive training and services help IMB missionaries engage people, like Mark, who have never heard the gospel. Everett and Collins are two examples of being well prepared to share the good news with a lost and dying world.

For those who want to follow similar paths as Everett and Collins in pursing long-term mission work, or for churches wanting to know why they should send missionaries through the IMB, consider this information on imb.org.

Names have been changed for security.

