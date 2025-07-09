First-person: The Cooperative Program fostered my passion for church planting

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another in a series of features on Missouri Baptist ministries supported for a century through the Cooperative Program giving of MBC-affiliated churches. Mike Hubbard serves as pastor of Genesis Church in Eureka, Mo. He’s also an adjunct professor at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis. Family members of longtime MBC staff member Ben Hess (mentioned in the article below) announced on social media, July 8, that he passed away during the previous night.

EUREKA – In the early 2000s, I met Ben Hess at the Denny’s restaurant next to Interstate 44 in Eureka. For the previous few months, my wife Heidi and I had been wrestling with the call to plant a church in this St. Louis suburb.

What led to this meeting might not be what you’d expect.

We were connecting with dechurched people in Eureka due to Heidi’s role as an elementary school teacher in our community.

For the record, dechurched people are those who have left a church or become disengaged from organized religion. Unchurched people are those not connected to a local church, especially those who have never had a church home.

We had a burden for these people, which led to a desire to plant a church that would give dechurched and unchurched people a safe place to explore faith and encounter Jesus.

We had zeal – and a small team of people willing to join the adventure.

What we didn’t have was experience, or really any concept of what it meant and what it would take to plant a church.

A phone call to a friend working at the Missouri Baptist Convention led to this meeting with Ben, who served for many years as a church-planting catalyst at the MBC before retiring recently.

Ben brought the much-needed experience to the table. He previously served as a missionary with the Southern Baptist Convention’s International Mission Board (IMB), planting churches in Africa. Then, he joined the MBC staff as a church planter.

He had a passion for seeing churches planted everywhere in Missouri.

And he explained how countless Baptists from 47,000 SBC churches partner together for the work of the gospel.

That meeting was almost 20 years ago. And it led to Heidi and me planting Genesis Church in Eureka 18 years ago.

The face of CP

From that meeting, and for multiple years after we planted the church, Ben, for us, was the face of the Cooperative Program.

He invested in our lives and helped us think through the pitfalls and struggles of church planting.

He led our team through training that helped us prepare to plant a church, taught us how to build systems, and equipped us to raise funds for this important work.

Ben also helped us connect with the North American Mission Board (NAMB) so that we could receive start-up funds and the regular monthly support that came from gifts given to the Cooperative Program, money that helped us launch Genesis Church and provided part of my salary for a couple of years.

I am a lifelong Southern Baptist.

As I tell people, I was in the Young Married Adult Sunday School Class before I was born.

Like most Baptist kids, I was a whiz at geography because I attended Royal Ambassadors and sat through multiple mission-night dinners learning about SBC missionaries around the world.

While there have been times when Baptist life and politics frustrated me, to be candid, it is the Cooperative Program, tied to our theology, that has kept me committed to this denomination throughout the years.

It has been my joy to lead our church to give to CP, knowing that every dollar we give goes directly to gospel ministry around the world, including the work of church planting through the MBC, NAMB’s Send Network, and the IMB.

What I learned then and continue to see is that the Cooperative Program is about so much more than funds.

The faithful giving of Southern Baptists provides church planters with a genuine partnership that will support them and provide meaningful relationships throughout the church-planting process.

Fast forward

Now, fast forward 20 years from that meeting at Denny’s. I now have the honor of being on the other side of the table.

I teach church planting at Missouri Baptist University and serve as the director of Church Planting for the St. Louis Metro Baptist Association.

This gives me a front-row seat with those planting churches in our region.

I am honored to work closely with NAMB’s Send Network strategists in Missouri, including Send Missouri strategists who represent the MBC.

And it’s my joy to tell potential planters and sending churches that there is no better place to accomplish the task of planting healthy churches than through Send Network and Send Missouri.

Cooperative Program giving provides the financial and relational resources through Send Network and Send Missouri to make this happen.

The Send Network assessment is the gold standard, an incredible process to ensure those who plant churches are healthy, have healthy marriages and families, and are ready to serve the Lord.

CP is funding residencies all over our region to prepare men for the journey to plant churches.

Church planters in our city and all around our region are being funded to help them live on mission and make disciples through church planting.

All of this is possible because of the faithful giving of church members through their church’s partnership with CP.

I had the honor recently to sit at a restaurant with a pastor and one of his staff members.

The staff member feels a call to church planting, and the pastor is exploring the possibility of sending him to a neighboring community as a church planter.

It was my turn to buy a meal, to talk about their call to ministry, and to point these men to Send Network and Send Missouri.

As I sat there, I knew, for that moment, I was the face of faithful givers providing resources through the most impactful mission-sending partnership in the world.