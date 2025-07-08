Bellevue Baptist Church search committee announces Lifeway’s Mandrell as pastor candidate

by Carol Pipes & Noah Sidhom

CORDOVA, Tenn (Lifeway) – The pastor search committee at Bellevue Baptist Church has unanimously recommended that Ben Mandrell, CEO of Lifeway Christian Resources become the church’s next senior pastor. Mandrell will preach in view of a call on July 13. The congregation will vote on the committee’s choice after a 10 a.m. service.

Pastor Search Committee Chairman Chad Hall said, “The pastor search committee’s only goal during the past eight months was to seek the man God had already chosen to lead our church. Through much prayer and unity, we unanimously believe God clearly revealed Ben Mandrell as that man.”

“Our entire family is deeply grateful for these years in Nashville with Lifeway. This ministry is filled with salt-of-the-earth people, and it’s truly heartbreaking to think we won’t see their faces as often in the years to come,” Mandrell said. “Even so, the Lord has made it crystal clear that it’s time for us to return to the pastorate and to join the Bellevue family. We are humbled to have been entrusted with such a meaningful role in a significant Southern Baptist church, and we are genuinely excited to see what God has in store for both Lifeway and Bellevue.”

If affirmed by the congregation, Mandrell will fill the role vacated by Steve Gaines, who announced in September 2024 his plans to transition into an itinerant preaching ministry. Gaines, who followed Adrian Rogers, has served at Bellevue since 2005.

Mandrell, 48, has been leading Lifeway since August 2019. During his tenure, Mandrell led the organization through a global pandemic, the move to a new building in Brentwood, and four consecutive years of financial growth since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ben has been a blessing to all Southern Baptists in leading Lifeway with humility, wisdom, conviction and care. He has navigated difficult circumstances, led through necessary but at times unpopular transitions, and re-focused Lifeway’s vision and values while cultivating a culture of love and unity,” said James Carroll, Lifeway Board of Trustees chair. “Only eternity will reveal the full impact of his leadership among the staff and through them, on our Convention.

We should all be thankful for Ben and his leadership. While he leaves an obvious void in Nashville, I’m excited for him to return to the pastorate, and I’m confident God will use him mightily in that role. As we celebrate Ben’s ministry with thanksgiving, the board will turn our attention quickly to fulfill our responsibility in finding the next leader for this important entity.”

To this end, Carroll said the board plans to begin the initial steps to search for a successor right away. He asked Southern Baptists to be in prayer for the search committee and for the future leader of Lifeway. Members of the search committee will be named before Lifeway’s board meeting scheduled for August 25-26.

“By the grace of God, this team at Lifeway has weathered some challenging storms over the past six years, emerging with renewed strength and focus. The company is well-positioned to flourish as the next president steps into this role,” Mandrell said. “We have a strong, united board with outstanding officers and a very capable executive leadership team. I have the highest confidence in their leadership and decision-making. Lynley and I will be cheering for Lifeway’s continued success even as we turn our eyes toward what God has in store at Bellevue.”

Prior to Lifeway, Mandrell served as lead pastor of Storyline Fellowship in Arvada, Colorado. He and his family moved to the Denver area in 2014 to plant Storyline Fellowship in partnership with the North American Mission Board and First Baptist Church Orlando. The church launched in February 2015 with 250 people and grew to 1,600 in weekly attendance in just four years.

Before planting Storyline Fellowship, Mandrell served as senior pastor of Englewood Baptist Church in Jackson, Tennessee, from 2006-2013 during which time he led the church to grow from 1,800 to 2,600 in weekly attendance.

A native of Tampico, Illinois, Mandrell graduated from Anderson (Indiana) University in 1998. He also holds a Master of Divinity degree from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, and a Doctor of Ministry degree from Union University.

Mandrell and his wife, Lynley, have been married 23 years. The couple has four children: Ava, Max, Miles and Jack.

Bellevue’s search committee members noted Mandrell’s deep love for God’s Word, genuine heart for Bellevue and the Memphis community, engaging and relatable communication style, and a proven ability to build a healthy, Christ-centered culture as qualities that make him uniquely qualified to lead the historic church.

“Lynley and I have a deep desire to reach the non-religious and anyone who is far from God with the gospel,” Mandrell said. “That was a major focus for us in Denver, and we are excited to use those principles in Memphis.”

Carol Pipes is director of communications at Lifeway. Noah Sidhom is groups pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church.