Child-ing like a boss

Sometimes I think no one can child like I can child. It’s entirely possible I can child better than an actual child.

Don’t get me wrong. I brush my teeth and rarely jump in mud puddles (though that last one is more about my shoes than my maturity). I can slurp spaghetti without even being dared to. Upbeat praise music in the room? I’m going to dance like a four-year-old. (The dancing is very happy but altogether unskilled and possibly a little disturbing.) Bubble wrap? I’m going to pop that business for all its worth. I will also race to beat any one of you to the elevator button. Then I’m going to rapid-fire pound that button a zillion times to celebrate my win. Even if I didn’t win.

I will build a blanket fort with nary a pre-thought. I will build it, whether they come or not. I might eat lunch in said fort and I will eat the cookies before the sandwich. To me, a tennis racket will always be a guitar. My racket is an electric one and I will play it. With dancing. Yes, that same set of dance non-skills. When it seems called for, I’m also not above hauling out the deeply philosophical, age-old, and snarky question, “I know you are, but what am I?”

Sometimes I think about asking the rest of you to help me out when it comes to being childish. Could you de-mature a little? I feel like I’m having to do more than my fair share of the childishing. I’m childishing like the best problem child.

When it comes to faith, though, I don’t want to settle for immaturity. At the same time, a grownup faith sometimes calls for childishing even a bit more. Jesus said in Mark 10:15 “Truly I tell you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a little child will never enter it” (CSB).

What does mature but childlike faith look like? How can we be mature enough and also childlike enough to “walk by faith,” like Paul references in 2 Corinthians 5:7?

Hebrews 11:1 defines faith as “the reality of what is hoped for, the proof of what is not seen” (CSB). Then in the next chapter, we’re reminded of its source. “Keeping our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of our faith” (Hebrews 12:2 CSB).

Faith takes its perfect reality/hope/proof shape as we focus on Jesus, no matter what. Faith becomes a delightful balance of grownup knowing and childlike trust as we surrender to the one who pioneered and perfected it in the first place. The source of faith: Jesus. It’s made by Jesus, it’s in Jesus, and it becomes complete, perfect, and balanced only through Jesus.

Maybe that sounds oversimplified, but it’s simply truth. Through Jesus, I belong to my loving Father. I’m believing it. Confident in it. As sure as Jesus rose from the dead, I have child-level grownup faith that He is trustworthy and that I am loved (my dance skills never have to factor in). Thank You, Jesus. I am His.

And I honestly don’t mean this snarky-like, but: I know I am, but what are you?