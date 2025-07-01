Time for an Update: Wills and trusts—what every Christian family should know

I still remember the moment my wife and I finally decided it was time to write our will. We had two small boys at the time, both still in car seats, and I remember looking at her and saying, “So… who do we trust to raise our kids if something happens to us?” That is not the kind of date night question you want over tacos. But it mattered then, and it matters now. Estate planning is not just for the wealthy or older people. It is not about preparing to die. It’s about preparing your people to live on and ensuring that what you leave behind reflects who and what you loved most while you were here. As followers of Christ, we know that everything we have is a gift from God. We are stewards, not owners. That includes our time, our resources, and, yes, even our estate plans. Two of the most powerful tools God has given us to steward well are wills and trusts.

So, what is a will?

A will is your final set of instructions. It spells out who gets what, who is in charge, and who raises your kids if you cannot. In Missouri, the person who carries out those instructions is called a personal representative. It does not have to be your cousin Bob or Aunt Sally. It could be an organization like the Missouri Baptist Foundation—especially if you want part of your estate to support ministry. Wills are relatively simple and are recognized in every state. However, they go through probate. That means the courts get involved, your estate becomes public record, and it could take months (sometimes years) before everything is settled. It is kind of like asking the DMV to plan your funeral—eventually, it gets done, but not without some stress.

So, what is a trust?

A trust is slightly more advanced; think of it like a basket. You place assets—your house, your accounts, maybe even your hunting land—into that basket. You then appoint someone (called a trustee) to manage what is in the basket for the benefit of the people you love. The most common type is a revocable living trust, and the best part is, it skips probate! It is private and efficient, allowing you to decide when and how your kids or grandkids receive their inheritance. You can stretch that blessing across years or even generations. That is what biblical stewardship looks like. If you want to help set it up, MBF can serve as your trustee, especially if there is charitable intent.

So, Which One Do I Need?

Let me answer your question with a question: Do you want to keep things simple now or later? In Missouri, we are fortunate to have laws that allow many assets to transfer outside of probate; however, these laws do not work automatically. Every account must be appropriately titled, and every detail must be handled before you pass away. If you miss just one step, your family may end up stuck in court. That is why, for many families, the correct answer is that you need both a trust to manage the complex stuff and a will for everything else. If you have a blended family, property in other states, or a desire for privacy, a trust is even more critical.

Leave More Than an Inheritance

Proverbs 13:22 says, “A good person leaves an inheritance for their children’s children.” That is more than a financial principle—it is a discipleship opportunity. When you include gospel-centered causes in your estate plan—your church, the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, Baptist Homes, or one of our Baptist universities—you are sending a message that outlives your name. You are saying, “Jesus mattered most.”

And here’s the good news: you don’t have to be a millionaire to make a difference. Even a small percentage of your estate can fuel gospel ministry for years to come.

So, What Are You Waiting For?

If you have never created a plan or it’s been years since you looked at it, the Missouri Baptist Foundation is here to help you steward what God has entrusted to you well.