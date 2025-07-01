HLGU welcomes new VP of enrollment, dean of students

HANNIBAL, Mo. (HLGU) – Hannibal-LaGrange University (HLGU) is pleased to announce the appointments of two key leaders who will help shape the university’s future: Brice Baumgardner as vice president of enrollment management and Mike Dixon as dean of students and campus chaplain.

Brice Baumgardner promoted to vice president of enrollment management

Brice Baumgardner, a longtime member of the HLGU community, has been named Vice President of Enrollment Management. With more than 20 years of service to the university, Brice has demonstrated consistent leadership, a deep commitment to student success, and a passion for Christ-centered education. He began his career at HLGU in the Admissions Office, later served as Director of Financial Aid for over a decade, and most recently held the position of Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management.

Throughout his tenure, Brice has played a vital role in student engagement, enrollment strategy, and institutional advancement. He has also served in statewide and regional leadership roles, including President of the Missouri Association of Student Financial Aid Personnel and recipient of multiple industry awards for service and leadership.

“Brice has been a faithful part of the HLGU family for over two decades, serving in a variety of roles with wisdom, dedication, and a heart for students,” said university president, Dr. Robert Matz. “He brings deep institutional knowledge and a passion for Christian higher education that will serve us well as we look to the future.”

Mike Dixon appointed dean of students and campus chaplain

Joining the university’s leadership team is Mike Dixon, who will serve as Dean of Students and Campus Chaplain. Dixon brings over a decade of experience in student life, pastoral ministry, and leadership in Christian higher education. He most recently served at Williams Baptist University as Director of Housing and Intramural Sports, where he led residence life initiatives, retention programs, and large-scale student events.

Dixon holds a Master of Divinity from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and is currently pursuing an MBA at Arkansas State University. As an ordained Southern Baptist pastor, he has a heart for discipleship, evangelism, and campus ministry—all of which align with HLGU’s mission to equip students for lives of Christian service.

Dr. Robert Matz, university president, commented, “Mike’s combined experience in student development and spiritual leadership will be instrumental in building a vibrant and supportive campus culture. We are excited to welcome him to the Trojan family.”

These appointments reinforce Hannibal-LaGrange University’s commitment to fostering a supportive, Christ-centered environment where students thrive academically and spiritually.

Hannibal-LaGrange University is a four-year Christian university fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. The University prides itself in the traditional and nontraditional educational experience it offers in a distinctively Christian environment.