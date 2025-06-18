The blessing of staying

Oftentimes, I have the blessing of spending time with young men relatively new to pastoral ministry. I love their energy, excitement, and passion. I’m encouraged by their willingness to sacrifice deeply for the sake of the gospel. And I’m thankful for their desire to serve, love and devote their lives to the local church. I leave these interactions hopeful for the future of the church. I believe these young men will steward their ministries incredibly well.

From time to time, though, I’ll interact with a younger pastor who’s somewhat frustrated. Frustrated with attendance, frustrated with the worship service, frustrated with giving, frustrated with the children’s or youth ministry, frustrated with the staff, frustrated with the deacons, maybe frustrated with the whole church body, and the list could go on. In ministry, there are numerous (almost endless) matters that can be frustrating.

Interestingly, I recently attended a church that would be an ideal situation for a young, frustrated, pastor. From the moment I entered the parking lot, the atmosphere felt warm and inviting. Greeters welcomed me at the door, and someone once again greeted me as I made my way into the facility. And the greeters were smiling and happy…which made me happy! I was genuinely excited to be there!

As I fellowshipped with the pastor, it was clear that he was loved and respected by the church. While touring the facility, multiple people stopped us to ask the pastor to pray for specific situations. The pastor clearly knew his members, and the members clearly trusted their pastor. It was a beautiful picture of how a shepherd should care for and love his flock.

The worship service was excellent. The worship team was prepared, the media/technology worked seamlessly (which is always a small miracle!), the Scripture selections were appropriate, prayer was prioritized, and the transitions were well-planned. It wasn’t fancy, but the service was very thoughtful. You may notice I failed to mention the sermon. Well, I preached that day, so everyone got plenty of sleep. Just kidding! The church was very involved and engaged—a wonderful congregation to share with.

As I reflected on my visit, I thought about the frustrations of some younger pastors. To be frank, these same frustrations exist for our tenured pastors as well, but after years of experience, they’ve simply learned how to handle the “peaks and valleys” of ministry (it can still be difficult, though!). I wondered, “What ingredient does this church have that would be beneficial for a younger, potentially frustrated, pastor to be aware of?

Obviously, there are spiritual answers to consider (time in the Word, time in prayer, etc.), but I’d like to focus on a more tangible ingredient. What made this church feel so welcoming, warm, and inviting? Why did this pastor seem to enjoy the love and respect of his congregation? Was it having fresh coffee in the lobby? No (but that certainly helps!). Was it a fancy projector or sound system? No. Was it having the coolest worship team? No.

There are many contributing factors, but I believe a primary ingredient is the pastor’s long-term commitment/tenure at the church. As we toured the facility that day, the pastor shared with me how he was called to the church nearly 20 years ago. He’s served the congregation in the best of times, as well as in the worst of times. He’s officiated both weddings and funerals. He’s counseled, loved, and wept with the membership. And, because of his faithful tenure, he’s trusted.

What encouragement would I give to a young, frustrated, pastor? Stay faithful, keep serving, keep loving, keep preaching, keep shepherding. Don’t overestimate where the church should be in a year, but never underestimate what the Lord can do with long-term faithfulness.