Churches partner to start children’s Bible club

CAMERON, Mo. – On a Tuesday afternoon, children pour into a modest church building next to the school in Osborn, Mo. Some are holding the Bibles they’ve just received for the first time. Others hum the songs they’ve learned. For a lot of them, this is their first look into the gospel.

In rural northwest Missouri, a partnership between First Baptist Church, Cameron, and Osborn Baptist Church has led to the beginning of a successful after-school Bible club for the local Osborn children. What began in 2023 as an effort to support a neighboring congregation has become an ongoing ministry for children.

In the spring of 2022, FBC Cameron was approached regarding the future of Osborn Baptist Church, a small congregation located about 10 minutes away. Over the past several decades, Osborn has experienced a significant decline in membership with a regular attendance of around 40 people to just a handful.

FBC Cameron entered conversations with Osborn’s members about past ministries the church had offered.

“We began to talk with them,” said Terry Beasley, the Pastor of FBC Cameron. “What was it that they had done in the community, what is it that they would like to do?”

One idea was the church’s previous after-school Bible club. Located directly next to the local school, Osborn Baptist had once hosted children for weekly Bible activities. In the summer of 2023, FBC Cameron began partnering with Osborn Baptist to reintroduce the children’s ministry in the community. The Bible club officially launched in the fall of 2023 with a 12-week session.

Over the course of two school years, the Bible club served approximately 18 to 20 different children in grades K–6. At the end of the year, each child received a personal copy of the Bible to take home.

“There were some kids that had never heard of Jesus, had never seen a Bible, had never opened a Bible,” Beasley said. “It was just really, really enjoyable for us to see their growth and understanding of what the Bible is about.”

Despite the growth of the Bible club, Osborn Baptist Church continues to face significant challenges, and the leadership at FBC Cameron recognizes that sustaining the ministry in Osborn requires continued support.

“Ultimately, it’s all about Kingdom work,” Beasley said. “It’s not about building one specific church, but it’s about growing God’s kingdom. And the people of Osborn need that kingdom touch, just like the people in Cameron do.”

Looking ahead, FBC Cameron plans to continue offering the after-school Bible club at Osborn Baptist. The goal is to maintain and possibly increase participation among local children. Pastor Beasley acknowledges that growth will likely be gradual. “That’s what ministry is all about, and it’s very time-consuming. It never happens as quickly as what we want it to happen.”

While the Bible club remains the focus, the broader question of Osborn Baptist Church’s long-term future remains unresolved. The church leadership continues to evaluate how to best support the congregation and determine what form that support should take when moving forward.

FBC Cameron encourages Osborn to consider opportunities close to home. “Maybe they can’t go on a mission trip,” Beasley said. “Maybe they can’t go with us overseas when we go to Malawi, Africa, but they can go 15 miles away from home.”

The church may not have large crowds, but they have presence and a heart to reach more people. In a rural town where ministry can easily disappear, Osborn Baptist’s commitment to sharing the gospel with local children is a reminder that every church—no matter its size—can play a vital role in the Kingdom of God.