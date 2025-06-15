Fathers have always been important

The LIGHT House has historically focused on providing support to moms in need of assistance. We often call ourselves, “moms helping moms”. While our focus is on supporting mothers, we understand the importance of engaging fathers in the services we provide. The National Fatherhood Institute reports that 25% of children in US grow up without a father figure in the home. Research continues to show that children raised with two parents are less likely to have substance misuse disorders and are more likely to have greater success at school and in the real world than those who were raised without fathers.

When a father is involved, outcomes improve. For this reason, The LIGHT House happily engages active fathers in our Home-Based Pregnancy Services and Community Outreach Programs. Since we began offering in-home services, we have had several fathers sit in on classes and case management sessions. When fathers engage in learning side by side with the mothers, it is inevitable that the child will benefit. Additionally, we welcome fathers to attend our Tuesday evening outreach group held twice per month. This program is set up to teach a variety of life and parenting skills through a group learning environment that provides key topics critical to promoting the safety and well-being of children. Fathers may attend this class with or without the mother of the child.

In 1 Thessalonians 2:11-12 Paul writes this: “For you know how, like a father with his children, we exhorted each one of you and encouraged you and charged you to walk in a manner worthy of God, who calls you into His own Kingdom and Glory.”

As we look forward to celebrating Father’s Day, let’s take time to celebrate the fathers who poured God’s wisdom and love into our lives and let’s encourage new fathers to engage and pour into their children. The father must take time to learn with his children, to grow in wisdom together. Parenting is difficult and demanding work. The LIGHT House is committed to providing mothers and fathers alike with the encouragement, support, and resources they need for the journey of Christ-like parenting. If you are in the Kansas City area and you are interested in the ministries provided by The LIGHT House, please reach out to our 24/7/365 hope line at 816-916-4434 to learn more.