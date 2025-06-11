Pressley leads slate of SBC officers

DALLAS (BP) – Clint Pressley has been reelected SBC president and will begin his term with two newly elected officers and two officers reelected during the 2025 SBC Annual Meeting in Dallas.

President

Pressley ran against David Morrill, member of Applewood Baptist Church in Colorado.

Morrill, writer, producer, podcaster and member of Applewood Baptist Church in Colorado, was nominated to the office of SBC president by Chris Cunningham, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Bloomington, Texas, who called Morrill a “soldier for the truth.”

In his nomination of Pressley, Texas pastor Michael Criner said, “Clint loves being a Southern Baptist. … He has represented Southern Baptists well. … In every environment he has been [in], he has reminded us of what makes us a great Convention.”

The presidential election Tuesday afternoon (June 10) saw 6,009 ballots cast. Pressley secured 5,567 votes (92.64 percent), while Morrill received 408 votes (6.79 percent); 34 votes were disallowed.

First vice president

Daniel Ritchie, evangelist, author and member of The Summit Church in Durham, N.C., was elected first vice president with 5,409 votes (87.84 percent) out of 6,158 votes cast. He was nominated by Matt Capps, lead pastor of Fairview Baptist Church in Apex, N.C.

Ritchie ran against Larry Helms, pastor of Fort Lawn Baptist Church in Fort Lawn, S.C., who was nominated by his wife Tiffany.

Ritchie received 5,409 votes (87.84 percent) of 6,158 votes cast. Helms received 722 (11.72 percent). Twenty-seven votes were disallowed.

Second vice president

Craig Carlisle, director of missions for the Etowah Baptist Association in Gadsen, Ala., was elected second vice president. Carlisle ran against Tommy Mann, senior pastor, Highland Terrace Baptist Church Greenville, Texas, and Christopher Rhodes, senior pastor of the Dover Baptist Temple in Ohio.

A total of 6,668 votes were cast, and 40 (0.60 percent) were disallowed. Mann received 2,057 votes (30.85 percent). Carlisle received 3,765 (56.46 percent). Rhodes received 806 votes (12.09 percent).

Registration secretary

Don Currence, administrative pastor, First Baptist Church, Ozark, Mo., ran unopposed for his seventh term as registration secretary.

Currence was nominated by Larry Craig, a member of White Baptist Fellowship in Whitehouse, Texas.

Because no other candidates were nominated, SBC Recording Secretary Nathan Finn cast the ballot of the Convention for Currence, electing him to the position.

Recording Secretary

Finn, executive director of the Institute for Transformational Leadership and professor of faith and culture at North Greenville University in Tigerville, S.C., ran unopposed for his fourth term as recording secretary.

Finn was nominated by Jay Adkins, lead pastor of First Baptist Church, Westwego, La.

Because no other candidates were nominated, SBC Registration Secretary Don Currence cast the ballot of the Convention for Finn.