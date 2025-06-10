NAMB Luncheon encourages fostering and adoptive families, blesses church planter’s family

DALLAS (BP) — When the Larson family’s son, Alaska, began struggling with his eyesight, they initially thought he would need glasses. Little did they know that he was in the early stages of a terminal genetic condition.

Sam and Sydney Larson are planting a church in rural Hickman, Nebraska, and this year theirs became the latest family to be blessed during the NAMB Luncheon on June 9 hosted by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) ahead of the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Dallas.

Knowing the condition was genetic, the Larsons tested their other two children, daughters Everest and Wren, and both tests came back positive for the same disease CLN3 Batten’s Disease. The condition begins with blindness and limits life expectancy to the late teens or early 20s.

“Once we got Alaska’s diagnosis, it almost pushed that pedal down even harder,” said Sydney in a video played during the luncheon. “I think Sam and I both felt a new level of urgency to plant the church and spread the hope of the Gospel.”

More than 6,000 people in the Kay Bailey Convention Center listened as NAMB president Kevin Ezell brought the couple on stage for a brief interview.

“There’s new challenges every single day,” Sam said in response to a question about navigating his family through the diagnosis. “So, we’re constantly in a state of learning how to love our kids where we’re at. But if I had to summarize, every day you have to start off by acknowledging our total insufficiency and Christ’s all sufficiency.” Ezell and David Manner, executive director of Kansas-Nebraska Convention of Southern Baptists, encouraged the Larsons in their work of church planting and parenting. “As you think about this, it’s really hard to imagine what they’re going through,” Manner said. “And yet, they have a really good spirit and attitude as they’re planting.” Ryan Johnston, Send Network’s church planting leader in Kansas and Nebraska joined Ezell and Manner on stage. He has walked with the Larson family through their planting journey. “When I think about Sam and Sidney, I have five kids, and they’re having end-of-life conversations with a 7-year-old,” Johnston said. “That’s what we do as pastors with 80-year-olds, but they do it with such faith and confidence in Christ, in heaven, in the Gospel. And there’s no words to express how they’ve encouraged me personally.” Generous private donors provided the family with a Disney cruise and purchased two new vehicles for the family, a pickup truck and a minivan. Blessing the Larson family served as the cornerstone of NAMB’s Luncheon which takes place during the SBC Pastor’s Conference. Before welcoming the Larsons to the stage, Ezell welcomed a handful of the families who received assistance with their adoptions during last year’s NAMB Luncheon in Indianapolis. Then, Ezell invited surprise guest Steven Curtis Chapman to the stage for a brief concert. Chapman is a five-time Grammy Award winner, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and has had 50 No. 1 songs across his career. He and his wife Mary Beth are major proponents of adoption through a nonprofit they founded called Show Hope. “Nothing is more exciting to my heart and to my bride Mary Beth’s heart than seeing this picture – the visible Gospel is what I’ve heard it called, and it really is,” Chapman said to the families. “It is such an amazing blessing, so thank you all …who are involved in making stories like this happen.”

Before singing his final song, “Cinderella,” Chapman addressed the pastors and ministry leaders in the room, thanking them for their heart for adoption.

“I love that we are celebrating adoption in such an amazing way. Thank you. All in this room and the convention has had such a commitment to God’s heart for adoption. It is the Gospel. It is our story … the sons and daughters of the God of the universe. That is who we are.”

To bless pastors, the luncheon featured comedian Michael Jr., who has appeared on “The Tonight Show” and had a role in the movie “War Room.” He is also a believer who uses his comedy to shine light into the dark and bring hope to the weary.

He shared jokes about growing up in the church, hearing church phrases and things Christians say that didn’t quite make sense to his 7-year-old mind. He also shared his testimony of growing up, struggling to read, and how that helped him develop his skills as a comedian through practice.

He shared a story about how he found himself in a room with well-known comedians, including Jay Leno, as they were working on Leno’s monologue for The Tonight Show. When they looked over and asked his thoughts for a joke to include in the show, he had one come to him that landed well.

“How did I get that joke, that fast, under that much pressure?” Michael Jr., asked the audience as he concluded his set. “It was not as much pressure as you might think because I’d been practicing just like you’ve been practicing. For a lot of you guys … it’s game time in a different way. You’ve been preparing. Practice wasn’t comfortable, but it’s game time. I appreciate you. I love you.”

Ezell ended the NAMB Luncheon the same way he kicked off the event, by thanking pastors for the work that they do and the way they love missionaries.

“Thank you so much for being here today,” Ezell said. “I just want to encourage you to continue to pray for the Larson family and the thousands of our planters located all over North America. They’re there because you care and because you give.”

*If you would like to contribute to meet additional needs beyond what generous private donors have provided, you may give to the NAMB Luncheon Benevolence Fund.

Brandon Elrod writes for the North American Mission Board.