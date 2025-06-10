Ministers’ Wives urged to press on ‘In His Presence’

DALLAS (BP) – It is possible to be well-known and desperately lonely, Sheila Walsh told a group of 2,000 women at the sold-out Ministers’ Wives Luncheon June 10 at the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Dallas.

“You can be with a group of people who think they know you well, and I know that some of you understand what that loneliness is like,” said Walsh, a best-selling author, Bible teacher and recording artist.

A native of Scotland, Walsh recounted how her traumatic childhood eventually landed her in the psychiatric unit of a hospital while she was cohost of “The 700 Club.” A coworker tried to talk her out of treatment, warning she would lose her ministry. Walsh told the coworker, “I’m not trying to save my ministry. I’m trying to save my life.”

She was diagnosed with clinical depression and PTSD and placed on suicide watch, meaning someone would check on her every 15 minutes through the night. Once, a man walked into her room and placed a stuffed lamb in her hand.

“He turned and walked to the door, and he turned around and said just one thing: ‘Sheila, the Shepherd knows where to find you,’” Walsh recounted. “Sometimes God will take you to a prison to set you free.”