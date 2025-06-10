IMB dinner recognizes Journeymen, encourages continued generosity

by Chris Doyle/IMB

Stories of transformation and the importance of global outreach highlighted the International Mission Board dinner, June 9, at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Dallas. Close to 2,000 people attended the event that commemorated a milestone for the Journeyman program and honored many who have supported the IMB.

“Tonight, we will celebrate what God is doing because of the work all of us in this room are doing together,” said Todd Lafferty, IMB executive vice president, welcoming those attending the dinner. “You will be challenged to continue to pray and to give and to go and to send because lostness is still the world’s greatest problem.”

Lafferty recognized alumni missionaries, as well as those who served as IMB Journeymen, as 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of the Journeyman program.

“Today we continue to witness the eternal impact of Journeymen around the world,” Lafferty said before asking alumni and those who served as Journeymen to stand.

Dinner guests heard testimonies and watched videos about Southern Baptists involvement of sharing the gospel around the world. Speakers from the platform echoed the 180-year history of IMB’s purpose — to serve Southern Baptists in carrying out the Great Commission to make disciples of all nations.

IMB President Paul Chitwood emphasized Southern Baptist unity in reaching the nations together.

“You’re here tonight because you believe in the great pursuit of lostness,” Chitwood said. “You’re partnering with IMB in God’s mission; you’re a member of the home team who shares a burden to get the gospel to every nation, tribe, people and language.”

Jacob Boss, IMB vice president of global engagement, highlighted the efforts of the IMB’s partnership with French Baptists to reach the nations during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The ministry included missionaries, local churches in Paris, Christians from other countries and volunteers — an example of cooperation for the sake of the gospel. Each initiative was built on prayer.

Boss also shared how innovative outreach using social media ads led to lives touched with the hope of Christ. He reported the Olympic outreach team ran 8 million ads, which drew more than 170,000 people to interact with IMB digital responders. More than 20,000 people participated in a Bible study they downloaded because of the digital ads, and more than 450 spiritual conversations were conducted with a believer prepared to engage in gospel conversations.

“Of those spiritual conversations, we saw 43 people pray to receive Christ,” Boss said. He introduced IMB missionaries Doug and Patti Irvin who shared about “a cry for help,” which came to the Olympics digital response team.

“‘It’s hard,’” Patti said, quoting the words of Sara who responded to a Facebook ad. “My hope is dying. I’m giving up now,” Sara said, who connected with Mary, a Paris Olympics volunteer digital responder living in Indiana. Sara was halfway across the world in South Africa.

Patti told how Sara went from being suicidal, living in a shack in a dangerous area of Johannesburg, to meeting the Irvins who helped Sara get connected to a local church. Prayer partners, digital responder volunteers, missionaries and local Christians in multiple countries affected Sara’s story.

“Because hundreds of people like you worked together, Sara, a believer who spent years in hiding has purposed to share with other women her story and the hope found in Jesus,” Patti said.

John Brady, IMB’s outgoing vice president of global engagement, shared how he appreciated Sara’s story. “My heart overflows with gratitude to the Lord, just to let my eyes see this in my day,” he said. “So much prayer and outreach and transformation; so many people involved. This is a story of the great pursuit of lostness.”

Brady emphasized that the stories of God’s work around the world include everyone.

“This is a story of us. This is a story of you.”

Chitwood encouraged dinner guests to consider a financial gift to address the growing needs of a lost world. Financial support will be needed to send more missionaries, a continued prayer for IMB. Chitwood shared the positive news of 1,606 missionary applicants beginning the steps toward missionary service. This news was met with applause from the room, as Chitwood continued his words affirming the work that God is doing through Southern Baptists.

He concluded the evening with thanks for those who partner with the IMB and asked guests to continue their commitment to reaching the nations together.

