Hispanic Baptists gain training, equipping

DALLAS (BP) – Hispanic Baptists from across the country gathered June 9 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas for a full day of training, encouragement and spiritual growth as part of the Hispanic Celebration preceding the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting.

The event, hosted by Red Bautista Hispana, featured a robust lineup of workshops under the theme “¡Unidos para su Gloria!” (United for His Glory). With sessions ranging from church planting and evangelism to mental health and family ministry, leaders were equipped to better serve their churches and communities.

For the second consecutive year, the event included a dedicated women’s track. Hispanic women had the opportunity to attend workshops tailored to their unique calling and challenges in ministry. Topics included spiritual growth, leadership and ministry strategy.

Workshops in the women’s track included Firm Women/Ministry Strategy, Steady in Your Relationship with God and Staying Firm Beyond the Walls.

The main workshop tracks covered a wide range of topics. Leaders such as Fabio Castellanos from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, Lifeway’s Carlos Astorga and Ricardo Sánchez from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary spoke on biblical interpretation, church revitalization and global mission strategy. Pastors and church members were challenged to lead with renewed clarity and purpose.

The day also included a special pastors’ wives session led by Orfa Ortega, affirming the vital role of women who serve alongside their husbands in ministry.

By day’s end, hundreds of participants left with new tools, fresh encouragement and a shared vision for reaching their communities with the Gospel.

At the Red Bautista Hispana’s business meeting, pastor Vernig Suarez was presented as the new president of the Red’s executive committee and pastor Amaury Santos as its vice president.

For more information about the Hispanic Baptist network and upcoming events, visit redbh.org.

Keila Diaz is a digital communications assistant with the Florida Baptist Convention.