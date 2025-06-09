WMU Missions Celebration seeks to ‘Let the Nations Be Glad’

by Shannon Baker

DALLAS (BP) – “Let the nations be glad,” urged WMU Missions Celebration speakers as they celebrated the anniversaries of the IMB Journeyman Program, the North American Mission Board’s Annie Armstrong Easter Offering and the WMU Foundation.

This year’s WMU celebration at the Omni Dallas Hotel June 8 featured the theme “Let the Nations Be Glad,” based on Psalm 67:4: “May the nations be glad and sing for joy, for you rule the people with equity and guide the nations of the earth.”

The gathering featured several presentations from former and emerita missionaries and celebrated the diversity of the nations represented within Dallas, the Southern Baptist Convention and the greater WMU family.

“‘Let the nations be glad’ calls for us all to be on mission … [and] expresses the hope and joy of the Gospel spreading to all nations,” said national WMU President Connie Dixon. “Let the nations be glad because God’s heart is for all the nations to rejoice.”

Dixon added, “2025 is the year to celebrate. The Cooperative Program turns 100, the IMB Journeyman Program turns 60 …, the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering turns 130.”

60 years of IMB’s Journeyman program Dixon recognized several of the first journeymen to go out 60 years ago, including Lloyd Mann, who served in Costa Rica; Berta Seitz Cobbs, Nigeria; Jill Titus Pickett, Hong Kong; Janice Robinson Lotz and Carol Levinson Moore, Nigeria; Charles Myers, Ghana; and Mary Ellen Terrace, France. Others in the Journeyman Program – a fully-funded, two-year opportunity for young adults (ages 21-29) to serve internationally, share the gospel and make disciples – shared how their lives have been “deeply impacted” by missionaries. Anna Daub, a former journeyman to Southeast Asia who now serves as assistant professor of missions at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, remembered how missionaries were invited to her family’s dinner table as a child, prompting her own interest in missions. Now, she helps students prepare for missions. Christine Gill recounted her experience about serving in Botswana, a nation devastated by HIV. God made a way, opening doors into government schools where she spoke about Jesus. She said, “I saw the gospel come alive … and the power of Jesus transform not just lives but legacies.” Bob Gierhart shared about his journey to Japan in 1973-75. Though he didn’t grow up in a Christian home, as a junior in college, he saw a video about how many lost people were in Japan, which provoked him to apply for the program. He served two years in Japan and later served 36 years as a career missionary. “The journeyman program really did change my life!” he said. Laura Bramlett, who served in South Africa from 2002-04, was inspired by Jeremiah 1:6-9 to be a missionary while she was young. “South African people became my people. He placed in my heart a love for people and for other cultures,” she said. “I’ll be forever grateful for my journeyman journey.” Tom Hearon served in Argentina from 1973-75 as a journeyman doing music and youth ministry. Out of his group of 75 Journeymen, he said, 17 (23 percent) went into career missions. “That’s pretty good statistics,” he said, adding he later served in Brazil, Italy and in IMB’s European office. “If there was enough time, we could easily hear from 400 more,” said Denise Clymer, New Mexico WMU president, who recognized the more than 100 missionary kids, Journeymen and former and emerita or current IMB and NAMB missionaries in attendance. “We have 8 million reasons to be grateful to you,” Clymer said. Did you know the average person is estimated to influence or impact 80,000 people in their lifetime? Those standing before us represent influence or impact on more than 8 million people.” Others impacted by missionaries

Sylvia DeLoach shared about her daughter Elizabeth’s call, training and commission to the mission field in Dakar, Senegal. At the time, their only contact was snail mail and landline phones. Nevertheless, “a lifetime of lessons can happen between a phone call and a hug,” she said.

John and Gay Williams told how missionary (third culture) kids they knew influenced their children to be missionaries when they were younger. Their children are now serving in the Asia Pacific region.

Tamiko Jones shared how she went from church pianist to WMU executive director in Texas after witnessing the lives of individuals who demonstrated how to answer the call to missions. “They influenced my life by living sent,” she said.

130 Years of the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering

In celebration of its 130th anniversary, several WMU representatives shared about what is now called the Annie Armstrong Easter Offering for North American Missions.

Eva De La Rosa of California WMU noted the offering’s namesake, Annie Armstrong, “was unstoppable in her passion for missions,” pointing to how she organized women “to pray, to give and to meet the needs around them.”

Tia Underbakke of Minnesota-Wisconsin WMU gave details about Armstrong’s early life and ministry in Baltimore, Md., where she taught and cared for the infirmed and children. She also recounted Armstrong’s organization of support of home and foreign missions and the launch of Woman’s Missionary Union in 1888. Armstrong served as WMU’s first corresponding secretary (unsalaried) for 18 years.

Liz Encinia of Kentucky WMU shared about WMU’s first national offering to Cuba. The second was for two female missionaries to help missionary Lottie Moon in China. Armstrong later organized efforts to raise money and send support to those in frontier areas and for a church building loan fund to build chapels on the frontier and home mission fields. In 1895, Encinia said, Armstrong instituted the Week of Self-Denial, which later became the AAEO.

Augusta “Gus” Smith, executive director of Native American ministry and director of Native Praise, shared about Annie’s impact for Native American women in Oklahoma, where she welcomed the first two Native American women as delegates to the WMU annual meeting in 1896.

WMU President Emerita Wanda Lee, noting Armstrong’s writing hand was damaged when she wrote more than 17,700 letters in one year, shared how she witnessed Armstrong’s influence in modern-day missionaries such as Kay Bennett of the Baptist Friendship House in New Orleans and Taylor Field and the short-term US-2 missionaries in the Graffiti Center in New York City.

Jess Archer of S.C. WMU, sharing about Nannie Helen Burroughs, whom Armstrong influenced to rally National Baptists for missions support, said, “Armstrong saw past race, culture and economic status to reach hurting people with the hope of the Gospel.”

In summary, Archer reported the offering for international missions, begun under Armstrong’s leadership, has brought in $5.6 billion for the international missions efforts of Southern Baptists and almost $2.2 billion for Southern Baptist missions efforts through the North American Mission Board.

Worship leader Teresa Harmening led participants in singing “The Water Is Wide,” a folk song written the last year Annie Armstrong was leader of national WMU.

30 years of WMU Foundation