Dockery leads slate of new EC officers

DALLAS (BP) – On the day before Southern Baptists convene, SBC Executive Committee members elected new leaders and passed several recommendations for final approval by messengers.

Tony Dockery, senior pastor of St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in La Puente, Calif., was the lone nominee for the chair position. He was elected vice chair in 2023, when Philip Robertson, pastor of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Deville, La., became chair for the first of his two terms. Dockery will officially assume the role after this year’s SBC Annual Meeting.

Adam Wyatt, senior pastor of Bethel Baptist Church in Monticello, Miss., was elected vice-chair, and Nancy Spalding, a CPA and member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Roseville, Mich., was elected for a second term as secretary.

Trustees also elected chairs for the four EC subcommittees:

Convention Events and Strategic Planning – Corey Cain, lead pastor, Seymour First Baptist Church in Seymour, Tenn.

Convention Finances and Stewardship Development – David Twiddy, an engineer and member of Mission Hill Church in Temple Terrace, Fla.

Convention Missions and Ministry – Sarah Rogers, women’s ministry leader, Christ Fellowship Church in Greenville, S.C

Southern Baptist Relations – Todd Stiles, founding pastor, First Family Church in Ankeny, Iowa.

Executive Committee members approved several recommendations to be presented before messengers. Those included a 2025-26 Comprehensive Budget with $3 million earmarked for anticipated legal costs and an updated Business and Financial Plan.