Barrett Duke retires as Montana exec, search team begins work

EDITOR’S NOTE: For several years, the Missouri Baptist Convention has had a missions partnership with the Montana Southern Baptist Convention.

BILLINGS, Mont. (BP) – Barrett Duke has retired as executive director of the Montana Southern Baptist Convention (MTSBC) after more than eight years in the post, having served since January 2017.

He has worked on a contract basis since May 15, he told Baptist Press, allowing a newly formed search committee to find a new leader.

“I believe I’ve accomplished most of what the Lord brought us here to do,” he said. “While COVID hindered us in many ways, we have made many strides forward.

“We surpassed our pre-COVID baptism levels, have three times more church planters in the state than when I came, sold our old, oversized, maintenance-heavy state office building, voted to move the state office to Helena, watched God bring a marvelous peace over our fellowship of churches, adopted Alberta, Canada, as our missions partner, and my wife has built up a wonderful ministry to our pastors’ wives. It has been fun. Now, it’s someone else’s turn.”

Greg Payton, lead pastor of The Rock Church in Laurel, leads the search committee charged with finding the next executive director. He worked closely with Duke as MTSBC president from 2021-2023.

“I deeply appreciate the impact he’s had on our convention. Under his leadership, we’ve seen a significant strengthening of our financial position, allowing us to expand our Gospel reach and better support our churches,” Payton told Baptist Press. “Perhaps most of all, I admire his unwavering support for Montana pastors and his passion for evangelism.”

Payton commended Duke for cultivating unity among pastors and church leaders across the state, forging cohesion amid a diverse network of churches, and celebrating salvations and baptisms.

“His heart for the lost and his commitment to equipping churches to share the Gospel have left a lasting legacy,” Payton said.

Duke said he found excitement in serving Montana Baptists, but he said the state is growing rapidly and is largely unreached by the Gospel.

“Everything feels new here. Montana Southern Baptists are still building their future. The risk is real, and that’s exciting to me,” he said. “My hope and prayer for the MTSBC is that it will never settle in, that it will always seek new ways to reach lost people and make disciples until the state is won to Jesus or Jesus comes back.”

Southern Baptists represent less than 1 percent of the population there, Payton said, with 119 churches. He sees in the next leader someone who is biblically grounded, missionally driven and relationally gifted.

“Montana offers a rare and meaningful opportunity for a leader who is passionate about the Gospel and ready to embrace both the challenges and the beauty of frontier ministry. The spiritual need here is profound,” he said. Leading Montana Baptists “means stepping into a role where you can make a real and lasting impact. You’ll work alongside faithful pastors – many of whom serve in isolated, rural communities – who are eager for encouragement, vision and support.”

Joining Payton on the search committee are Randall Jackson, MTSBC president, pastor of Choteau Baptist Church, Choteau; Curtis Crow, MTSBC vice president, lead pastor of The Bridge Church, Belgrade; Darren Banek, director of operations, Easthaven Baptist Church, Kalispell; Jeff Cahill, pastor, Valley Community Church, Miles City; J.T. Coughlin, pastor, Set Free Church, Great Falls; Caleb Groteluschen, lead pastor, Capstone Church, Helena; Mark Hasenyager, pastor, Explore Church, Missoula; Zane Officer, pastor, Libby Baptist Church, Libby; and Jim Taber, lead pastor, Gracepoint Church, Billings.

Duke, now 70, will return to his Maryland home to be near his extended family, he told Baptist Press, and near a familiar work history that included public policy with the Southern Baptist Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission in Washington.

“I don’t know what the Lord has for me next. I still know most of the conservative leadership in public policy work in D.C., on and off the Hill,” he said. “Perhaps I can be helpful there. Maybe there’s a church that needs a pastor. I know I can’t just sit on the porch and watch the sun rise and set every day.”

The search committee will begin accepting applications June 9, with details available at mtsbc.org.