Video: Project 3000 missionary reports God is at work

By Sue Sprenkle/IMB

“The kind of lostness that we see when we go out to these people groups is heartbreaking because nobody even knows that they are lost.” – IMB missionary explorer Gus McLean, Asia-Pacific Rim

It’s been two years since the International Mission Board (IMB) re-emphasized finding and researching unengaged and unreached people groups around the world. Project 3000 was born out of Southern Baptists’ commitment to ensure every people group has access to the gospel.

Watch this video report featuring IMB missionary explorer Gus McLean in the Asia-Pacific Rim region:

Southern Baptists have sent more than 39 missionary explorers to spend two years researching in all regions of the world. There are 65 more in the missionary pipeline who will be trained to join them. The information they gather is vital to local teams in not only understanding how to share the gospel but in coming up with a long-term ministry strategy.

Learn more about Project 3000 and how you can be a part of it through going or enabling the work through prayer and support. https://www.imb.org/project-3000/#support-project-3000.

Names changed for security