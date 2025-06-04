SBU to host higher ed panel at 2025 SBC annual meeting

DALLAS (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University will be hosting an expert panel of higher education leaders at the Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting in Dallas to discuss the value of and challenges facing Christian colleges and universities.

SBU’s Dr. Jonathon Woodyard will moderate a panel, titled “Christian Higher Ed and Southern Baptists,” that includes the following speakers:

• Dr. David Dockery, President of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

• Dr. Jonathon Akin, Vice President for Church Relations and Campus Ministries at Carson-Newman University

• Dr. Rick Melson, President of Southwest Baptist University

The session will be from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 9, in the Fair Park 2 Room within the Omni Hotel. The hotel is connected to the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas, where the SBC Annual Meeting is being held.

The panel will discuss topics such as the history of the SBC’s support of higher education, current challenges facing Christian universities, and the importance of authentically Christian education within the marketplace.

Admission is free, and dessert will be provided.