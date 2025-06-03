Super Summer registration up as 2025 camp season approaches

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Baptist Convention is offering a third week of camp for students this summer, after seeing growth in its Super Summer program in previous years. In 2025, the first camp at Hannibal-LaGrange University is set for June 9-13. The second and third weeks, both at Southwest Baptist University, are set for June 16-20 and 23-27.

“I took over the leadership in 2023, and we had over 600 people. Last year it was 1,100,” Missouri Baptist Convention Next Gen Strategist Dan Gibson said. “We knew we had room to grow and proposed a third week and the Lord has been good to us.”

Gibson said that, as of May 20, there were already a total of 1,422 registered. He believes total attendance will be about 1,600, with staff and camp leaders included.

Each week of Super Summer will feature the theme, “Called,” as student campers are called to faith, ministry and missions.

The guest speaker for the first week is Josh Meadows, student ministry strategist with the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions.

The second week speaker is Jay Barbier, former student ministry strategist for the Tennessee Baptist Mission Board.

The speaker for the third week is Scott Pace, dean of graduate studies for Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, in Wake Forest, N.C.

The worship leader for all three weeks is Kyle Kicker, former worship pastor at High Street Church, Springfield. Rapper Aaron Cole will do a Thursday night concert for each of the three weeks.

“Super Summer is a youth camp that will focus on being called in the faith, ministry and mission,” Gibson said, adding there are times for grade specific Bible studies as well as large group sessions. “It’s an intensive time, and people will be challenged whether they are believers or not.

“We’re really excited to see the growth over the years,” he added.

Registration for Super Summer ended on June 1. Learn more about Super Summer here: https://supersummer.mobaptist.org/.