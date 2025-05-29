Missouri DR teams bring relief after record number of tornadoes hit state

JEFFERSON CITY (MODR) – Missouri has certainly experienced its share of violent weather this spring, keeping Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief (MODR) volunteers on their toes. News sources report a record number of tornadoes striking the state in 2025. According to one meteorologist, there had been close to 90 tornadoes of various sizes just through May 20.

Those include tornadoes in Arnold, Delta, Des Arc, Doniphan, Monett, Piedmont, Poplar Bluff, Rolla, Sikeston, Springfield, Villa Ridge, West Plains and, most recently, St Louis city. In response, these were just a few of the areas in our state served by MODR chainsaw and shower and laundry units this year, bringing hope, help and healing to Missouri communities. In many cases, though, MODR’s two feeding units — the Quick Response Unit (QRU) and the Spirit feeding kitchen — were first on the scene following a disaster, providing meals to volunteers and storm victims alike.

As the newest in the MODR fleet, the QRU was first deployed in 2024 and is designed to respond within hours of a disaster. Volunteers trained on the unit have been placed on a roster for rapid deployment to a disaster to provide from 800-1,500 meal per day. In response to some of the smaller tornadoes, the QRU has already seen use in Delta, Des Arc, Springfield and Warsaw. The Spirit unit, meanwhile, is a specially designed kitchen trailer that can be used to prepare up to 10,000 meals … hence, its most recent use in St. Louis.

On May 16, an EF-3 tornado touched down in Clayton, Missouri, then ripped through Greater St. Louis, including Forest Park and urban neighborhoods, causing significant damage on its 22-mile track.

Brick homes crumbled and majestic mature trees clogged roadways, fell on vehicles and damaged thousands of homes. Winds were clocked at more than 150 mph. It is estimated that more than 5,000 buildings were damaged.

Eddie Barnhill, feeding coordinator, said city officials quickly contacted MODR for help, which was a first for him. He was pleased that a municipality recognized that MODR resources could respond to their disaster.

“We initially received a call from the City of St. Louis, which is the first time a city has reached out so quickly,” he said. “The first call was received at 7 p.m. the night of the tornado and we had the first meal ready by 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.”

The MODR unit is currently stationed at the St. Louis City Police Incident Command Center on Delmar and Kingshighway. Mass feeding from the Spirit is ongoing, providing meals for city street workers, first responders, and in coordination with LOVEtheLOU and the Salvation Army, who are distributing meals to area neighborhoods.

“It has been a pleasure and honor to serve the first responders at this time in the city’s life,” said Barnhill about serving in St. Louis. “It was a very unique opportunity that we embraced and continue to embrace. It was our pleasure to pray with them and encourage them.”

The next step will be to provide meals for St. Louis residents that were displaced during the May 16th tornado. MODR volunteers will transition when city officials complete their plans.

Barnhill said MODR units began 2025 responding to ice storms and the work has never let up as spring storms hit many Missouri towns.

“The important thing to note, though, is that we operate entirely on a volunteer work force,” he added. “With all the disasters we have responded to, the Lord has never failed to send the workers. It certainly was on His timing though, not ours! God is good. His love never fails!”

For anyone interested in helping prepare meals following a disaster, or to train in any other areas of disaster response, MODR provides training four times each year in different areas of the state to ensure their volunteer ranks are ready to respond. For more information visit modr.org.

Upcoming trainings are scheduled for Sept. 5-6 in Hannibal and Oct. 3-4 in Mountain View. Classes include Intro to DR, Chainsaw, Mud-Out, Shower Unit, Child Care, Mass Care, Incident Management, Chaplaincy and Damage Assessment.

If you would like to join God in his work by giving financially to support the work of Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief, please go to modr.org/give or make a check out to MODR and mail to MODR, 400 East High Street, Jefferson City, MO 65101.