BSAAM Conference to be held at Baptist building in Jefferson City, Sept. 15-16

JEFFERSON CITY – Baptist Secretaries and Administrative Assistants of Missouri (BSAAM) is set to hold its annual conference on Sept. 15-16, 2025, at the Baptist Building in Jefferson City. This year’s theme: Our Cups Runneth Over. “And God is able to make every grace overflow to you, so that in every way, always having everything you need, you may excel in every good work.” (2 Corinthians 9:8 CSB)

This two-day conference includes a time of worship and provides personal, spiritual, and professional development training. We are excited to announce that Tara Fowler will be our keynote speaker, and worship will be led by Brad and Janis Newbold. Breakout sessions round out our conference with topics such as Microsoft 365 Advanced, “I’m New Here – What they didn’t tell you”, spiritual disciplines and much more. Lunches are provided and numerous door prizes are handed out each year. Attendees always have a great time together and come home refreshed and ready to tackle their responsibilities with a renewed spirit. If interested, you may register at https://www.baamissouri.org.

BSAAM welcomes office personnel, active or retired, from Southern Baptist Churches, Associations, State Conventions, and denominational institutions and agencies. Office personnel from other denominations can also join as an associate member. Members receive access to a Facebook group where they can connect with fellow members across the state, receive updates about upcoming events, tips and tricks, as well as day-to-day encouragement. Members also receive discounted rates for the annual conference, a quarterly newsletter, and voting rights at the annual meeting which is held at the end of the conference.

For more information about BSAAM or to become a member please visit https://www.baamissouri.org.