Twin Rivers Association, FBC Troy donate RV trailers to families affected by Hurricane Helene

EAST ALARKA, NC – People are living in tents in the mountains of western North Carolina and Eastern Tennessee. Following floods and landslides as a result of Hurricane Helene last fall and then wildfires sweeping across the mountains this spring, a lot of people are homeless. Sometimes even the land where their homes once stood was washed away or slid downhill into the deep ravines of a mountain river.

So the First Baptist Church of Troy, Mo., decided to raise funds and buy a used RV travel trailer to give to a family there. They did that last winter and then had some funds left over. The Twin Rivers Baptist Association offered funding to purchase a second trailer and it has been sent down as well.

Pastor Tim Swofford, who leads the Cowboy Church ministry of the church took the lead in raising the funds and delivering the trailers and other supplies. They made two trips, one in January and another in February. They partnered with an organization called “Driven Ministries,” led by Drew Bowers of East Alarka Baptist Church there in North Carolina.

Swofford met Bowers while working with Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief crews in Kentucky a few years ago. Bowers runs an excavation company and has heavy equipment that he uses to help people during disasters. He contributes financially to disaster relief efforts when he is not volunteering. Swofford and Bowers worked together to purchase the first RV which was delivered to a family in January.

An RV was offered up for sale in the Troy area and Swofford began raising funds to purchase it among the Sunday school classes of FBC Troy. He needed $5,000 and the classes donated $8,000.

So the 2002 5th wheel camper was purchased and donated to the family of three who then were able to give it to the woman’s father who was also in need. These two families had been living in tents since the floods destroyed their home. About the same time another disaster organization offered this family a trailer there in North Carolina. So the switch to the father was arranged. FBC Troy members outfitted the RV with new kitchen appliances, dishes and furnishings. A tire company, Plaza Tires, donated new tires for the rig. A local HVAC company checked out the heating and air conditioning unit.

Driven Missions and Drew Bowers arranged things locally in North Carolina. Swofford arranged for a team of three drivers to take the RV down in early January. Since Interstate 40 was completely closed in parts of the mountain area between Knoxville, Tenn., and Asheville, N.C., they used an alternate route known as the “Dragon Highway.” It is a scenic route favored by tourists and motorcyclists. In 11 miles there are 312 tight curves. The team drove the truck and RV slowly through the mountains at about 20 MPH.

When they delivered the unit, they were able to give the recipient family a Bible from FBC Troy with 300 signatures and Bible verses.

So then there was a little money left from the fundraising for the first RV and the group partnered with the Twin Rivers Baptist Association to buy the second RV. Bob Feeler, the associational mission strategist, led the association to offer up about $4,000 in funds they had received from the Missouri Baptist Convention MMO funds distribution last year. With a few more donations, they bought a 2004 5th wheel RV for $8,000. It was really clean and in good shape. So the group took it down to Bryson City, N.C., and donated it a family who had been burned out of their home due to wildfires this winter.

Swofford commented, “I believe we often miss in Scripture, the verses where it says to ‘bear each other’s burdens.’ We meet people’s needs by praying, but when you can provide an RV, a new home for people living in tents, who have lost their homes and vehicles, that is the hand of God. We saw people all around us donating things, sheds to make ‘tiny homes,’ campers, tents, sleeping bags, hygiene supplies, groceries.” He added, “It makes an impact.”

Swofford was quick to point out all the glory goes to God. “The church and others were just doing what the Great Commission says, to go and make disciples.”

At least two families in the hurricane and fire ravaged zones of the Western North Carolina mountains have a warm place to sleep now as they start to rebuild their lives.