IMB trustees appoint new missionaries, elect first woman chair

RICHMOND, Va. (IMB) – International Mission Board trustees approved 65 fully funded missionaries for appointment during their May 21-22 meeting near Richmond, Virginia. The missionaries approved for appointment will be recognized during a Sending Celebration on Tuesday, June 10, at 10:08 a.m. CDT in conjunction with the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Dallas. The event will be livestreamed on sbcannualmeeting.net.

Nate Bishop, first vice chair from Kentucky, called Thursday’s plenary session to order and opened in prayer. This meeting concluded the two-day gathering of trustees during which the board appointed missionaries, elected new officers including the first woman chair of trustees, elected a new vice president, and honored retiring staff.

President’s report

IMB President Paul Chitwood encouraged trustees to look toward the future, as he celebrated the way God is currently working through IMB.

“We celebrate the success God has given us in this season in rebuilding the missionary candidate pipeline hitting 1,600 this week, a number we haven’t seen in nearly 20 years,” Chitwood said.

“We rejoice over the 109 unengaged and unreached people groups that are now engaged. We praise God for 144,969 new followers of Jesus and 68,628 newly baptized believers around the world. We celebrate three record years for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®. But there is much more work to be done.”

He called for greater generosity of churches to give toward sending missionaries, addressing global hunger and reaching refugees and displaced peoples. “Now is the time for Southern Baptists to double down in our efforts to rescue the perishing and care for the dying, to tell them of Jesus — the Mighty to save.”

In the remainder of his report, Chitwood addressed several myths about IMB that could affect relationships with Southern Baptists.

“A part of getting to where we want and need to go as an organization entails getting beyond myths about the IMB that threaten to erode our support,” he said. “While myths are often understood as fictional stories, some contain elements of truth.”

Myth 1: The IMB can be hard to work with. Chitwood admitted that truths behind this myth often stem from stringent safety and security measures needed to protect missionary families, national believers, staff and volunteers. Anyone who serves with the IMB, even for a short term, must pass background checks, training and required screenings — steps the IMB takes to protect its more than 3,000 missionary kids and the local children.

“While I believe every Southern Baptist rightly expects these things of the IMB, as an organization, we must strive harder than ever to position ourselves as humble, flexible, responsive, and as a servant organization,” he stated.

“The newly formed U.S. Engagement team is committed to leading us in this effort, and I encourage every Southern Baptist church that has experienced frustrations with IMB in the past to reengage with their only Southern Baptist overseas missionary sending agency,” he said. “In its 180th year, the IMB does not exist to serve itself nor to serve its own purposes or strategies. This organization exists to serve Southern Baptists.”

Myth 2: The IMB, in missiological terms, is a “movement” organization. Chitwood firmly stated that the IMB cannot do what only God can do. It is not a “movement” organization that believes a strategy or system can produce converts or church-planting movements.

“We do believe, however, that God uses biblically faithful proclamation, discipleship, church planting, and leadership training efforts to redeem the lost and birth new churches,” he clarified. “So, we strive to ensure IMB strategies are derived from and faithful to Scripture and undertake them with a prayer that God will grant fruit to faithfulness, save the lost, and birth and multiply churches around the world.”

The IMB doesn’t want to be a part of debates about the veracity of church-planting and disciple-making movements, Chitwood said.

“Today’s IMB chooses not to be distracted nor encamped in those debates while 166,338 people die and enter a Christ-less eternity every single day and while entire people groups remain unengaged with the gospel,” he said, “Rather, our priority is to diligently proclaim the gospel, disciple new believers, plant healthy churches, and train leaders who can lead those churches in Great Commission obedience.”

Chitwood articulated IMB’s faithfulness to Scripture and alignment with the Baptist Faith and Message and Foundations — two documents that define Southern Baptist missional doctrine.

“Our mission is not to represent a missiological methodology,” he said, “Our mission is to serve Southern Baptists in carrying out the Great Commission to make disciples of all nations.”

Myth 3: IMB missionaries no longer have budgeted money for ministry, so they must raise their own support. Chitwood said this myth is often perpetuated because every missionary is expected to raise support for the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering. Because churches sometimes desire to give to specific needs, strategies or families, missionaries are equipped to share details of their strategies to reach their people groups, and welcome Lottie Moon gifts to support those ministries.

“But regardless of whether anyone chooses to give towards those specific needs,” he said, “the IMB budget not only fully funds every missionary family, but the budget also provides funds for their ministry. The best way to support IMB missionaries is by tithing faithfully to a church that gives generously through the Cooperative Program and giving generously and regularly to the Lottie Moon offering.”

Myth 4: The IMB is our grandparents’ missionary organization — doing old things in old ways. “The only element of truth in that fiction is that we are, indeed, a legacy organization with a 180-year track record of success in sending and supporting missionaries,” he said.

Chitwood remarked that IMB is on the “leading edge of innovation and creativity.” The organization is advancing in the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the fields of language translation, security overwatch, training and other fields that support the advance of the gospel’s reach to the lost.

“We effectively utilize digital engagement to gain access to the lost and digital marketing to gain access to givers and invite them into the mission,” Chitwood said. “The research and gospel impact tracing tools we have developed and utilize are some of the most innovative in the field of missions.”

“Yes, the IMB has been around for a while,” he continued. “We are grateful for the generations of faithful Southern Baptists who have handed us this incredible organization. We are pushing it forward to maximize every tool, every technology, and every new idea to fulfill the Great Commission.”

Chitwood told trustees he believes myths are diminishing as relationships are strengthened.

“Truth is revealed in relationships,” he concluded. “As the IMB continues to nurture and renew relationships, myths will be dispelled, the value of this incredible organization will be revealed, and praying, giving, sending and going will continue to grow.”

Leadership transitions

Chitwood and current trustee chair Keith Evans thanked trustees completing their terms of service and affirmed their continuing advocacy in their local churches, associations, and state conventions. Chitwood had special words of thanks for Evans’ faithful service on the board and his service as board chair during the last two years.

Trustees recognized for their service included: Joel Bundick, Colorado; Jim Crockett, Tennessee; Tim Akin, Georgia; Keith Evans, Pacific Northwest; Doug Melton, Oklahoma; Shannon Wallace, North Carolina; and Quin Williams, Wyoming.

John and Jenny Brady were honored for their 32 years of service to the Lord through the IMB. John will retire as vice president of Global Engagement in 2025, and will be succeeded by Jacob Boss, elected by trustees at their February meeting.

Brady was raised on the mission field by Southern Baptist missionaries and later served with Jenny and his own children overseas before taking a staff role to support the advance of the gospel around the world.

Trustees elected the following slate of new officers: Carol Pfieffer, Texas, chair; Chris Wall, Oklahoma, first vice chair; Willie Smith, Oklahoma, second vice chair; and Sacha Hasenyager, Montana, recording secretary. Pfieffer, who practices law in Texas, is the first woman to be elected chair of IMB trustees.

Thursday’s meeting included reports from standing committees regarding the business of Administration, Global Engagement, Human Resources, Global Business Services, and U.S Engagement. Developed as part of an organizational “strategic realignment,” U.S. Engagement includes functions of marketing and communications, mobilization and training development.

Trustees elected Jim Madison as vice president of Global Business Services. This department includes functions of finance, logistics, conferences, and travel. Madison has served as the IMB associate vice president of finance since 2022. Prior to his service at the IMB, Madison led finance and business operations for a variety of industries including manufacturing, telecommunications, broadcast media, transportation and energy. He started his finance career as an auditor and is a certified public accountant in New York and Virginia and a member of the Virginia Society of CPAs. Madison holds a B.S. in accounting from the University of the State of New York and a Master of Business Administration from Regis University, Colorado, and is a U.S. Navy veteran. He and his wife, Deena, have four sons.

In his final remarks as board chair, Evans read Psalm 16:6. He remarked that God led him to the “pleasant place” of service as an IMB trustee and of “spreading the gospel around the world.” He affirmed the role of trustees and his trust in IMB leadership to lead in the days ahead.

He called newly elected board trustee chair Pfeiffer to close in prayer.

The next board of trustees meeting will be September 24-25 in Virginia.

The work of the IMB is made possible through generous giving to the Cooperative Program and the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering®.

Leslie Peacock Caldwell is managing editor of IMB corporate communications.