Missouri Baptist University celebrates 53rd commencement

ST. LOUIS (MBU) – More than 700 degrees were conferred to the class of 2025 at Missouri Baptist University’s 53rd commencement ceremony on May 6 at the Family Arena in St. Charles, Missouri. The degrees conferred included 363 undergraduate degrees, 243 graduate degrees and 20 doctoral degrees, including degrees that will be completed in summer 2025.

As the University honored its newest graduates, MBU also celebrated its sixtieth anniversary of preparing students to shine on after graduation. “From our earliest days, our mission has remained clear: to educate students deeply rooted in truth, formed in faith and equipped to lead lives of purpose and service to Christ,” said Dr. Keith Ross, president of MBU. “Spartans, as you step into the next chapter of your journey, carry with you the foundation that has been built here: a love for learning, a heart of service and a faith that endures.”

President of the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU) Dr. David Hoag served as the keynote speaker for the commencement ceremony. He urged graduates to trust God and his unwavering faithfulness in this period of uncertainty. “Our challenges can be filled with faith and even joy knowing that God has given us a moral compass to guide us on life’s journey. But remember this unshakable truth: God is certain. His plan for your life unfolds with perfect timing.”

To end the ceremony, President Ross presented Dr. Matthew Easter, professor of Biblical Studies and director of the Christian Studies program, with the 2025 Distinguished Professor Award. Dr. Easter was recognized for his exceptional classroom teaching, campus leadership, outstanding course development, scholarship, integration of faith and learning, and strong relationships with students. The award includes a $1,500 stipend and a brass apple.

Congratulations to the class of 2025!

