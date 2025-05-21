Tornado strikes St. Louis, Missouri Baptists quick to respond

ST. LOUIS – The May 16th storm that produced an EF-3 tornado here began in Clayton, the seat of St. Louis County, and ripped a path of destruction a mile wide and eight miles long through north St. Louis city before crossing the Mississippi River.

Cara Spencer, the new mayor of St. Louis, described the damage in a press conference.

“We have five deaths and more than thirty-six injuries from the storm,” she said. “Thousands of people are without power, more than 5,000 buildings have been damaged, and we have downed power lines that are creating hazards.”

This devastation was a call to action for Missouri Baptists.

“This is a time when partnership in mission work is essential,” Darren Casper, executive director of St. Louis Metro Baptist Association, said. “The historic May 16th tornado in the heart of St. Louis has shown why relationships leading to partnership work is so very important.”

Partnership seemed to be the theme of the St. Louis churches who were serving those suffering from this natural disaster.

“Friday night,” Robert Loyd, pastor, Calvary Bible Church, Florissant, said, “I was in contact with several pastors before I went to work. I couldn’t believe the devastation that I saw. We provided hot dogs and secured a generator to work through the night. The next day we planned a group to do a search and rescue.”

Meals were a major need for the city without power. The tornado hit at 3:15 in the afternoon. Gaylon Moss, director of Missouri Disaster Relief (MODR), said his crew was soon on site.

“We prepared more than 2,000 meals over the weekend for first responders and survivors,” Moss said. He also reported that MODR sent chainsaws and chaplains to St. Louis and distributed flashlights and batteries. The group also plans to set up a charging station for the community to use.

Loyd spoke about clearing the debris from the roads so first responders and others could get through. “We were working hard,” he said, “we were sweating and tired, but I told the others, ‘We can go home to shower and to sleep, but many of these folks don’t know where they are going to sleep.’”

Loyd also pointed out that it might get worse for some people in the next few days.

“The City of St. Louis is going through homes to inspect them for safety during the next 10 days,” he said. “The homes will be color-coded red as not safe to enter, yellow for limited access due to safety concerns and green safe for occupancy. Those with the red tags will be displaced and forced to find another place to stay.”

Pastor Carlos Smith of Refresh Community Church in University City said his church is open as a Red Cross shelter.

“Many of these people are traumatized because they were in a tough spot before the storm,” Smith said. “Our whole church has mobilized to help in some way. We had a short and sweet service on Sunday, and after the service, we had 300-400 people serving all over North City, distributing food to some of the hardest hit.”

Adina O’Neal, director of operations for Journey Tower Grove, spoke of the church’s many community partnerships and of mobilizing the congregation.

“We had many who wanted to serve, and we did some educating on what to expect in this natural disaster,” O’Neal said. “We partner with so many organizations with ongoing work in the city of St. Louis. We connected with them. Many of our people volunteered at the Friendly Temple shelter set up by the Red Cross and many worked to help clear the debris from the area. Even our young people worked with a group sorting supplies needed at the various locations.”

Adam Cruse, associate pastor at First Baptist Church, Arnold, talked about what his church was doing.

“We are still reeling from the tornado that hit our area in March,” Cruse said. “So we know the need. If Arnold is not too far for people, we can also be set up as a shelter. We are collecting supplies like diapers and wipes. We also have several members serving with MODR, so they are highly active in the area.”

Loyd also described what his individual members are doing.

“Our congregation collected more than $6,000 for the relief effort,” he said. “Our youth leader lost his truck, and he is looking for transportation, and another member had to get a tarp on her house. We worked on that till midnight and provided a generator too. Another member, Ada Taylor, owns Ol’ Henry, a soul food restaurant, and is providing meals for Green Haven, a senior center.”

Rebuilding will take a long time. Churches, homes, and ministries were wiped out. Smith described visiting a North City ministry that reaches young people for literacy through basketball. “I stood in the gym where so many children and young people gathered,” he said. “I looked up and I could see the sun; the entire roof was ripped off.”

Ultimately, Missouri Baptists desire to share Jesus as they minister to the people of St. Louis.

“We want to be light in the darkness,” MODR’s Moss said. “Many ask us why we are working in the area, and it gives us an opportunity to share.”

Smith said it isn’t hard in the shelter. “I walk through, as well as my church members, and we sit with people and talk,” he continued. “They want hope, and we can share the gospel. People sometimes have a dim view of the church, but when they see the love of Christ in us, it makes a difference.”

Loyd agreed that sharing His love was preeminent.

“They are seeing the gospel in the presence of the church,” Loyd said. “They really need to feel the presence of God and to see compassion in His people. People want to know that we care.”

“One of the guys addressed me as pastor and another guy was shocked to hear I was a pastor,” he added, “it led to more discussion of Christians working, loving, and caring. Living our love codifies the message of Christ.”

Smith said, “I’m proud of the St. Louis community. Churches and community organizations are stepping up. Even those who don’t have much are making sure their neighbors are doing ok. It is beautiful to see people moving toward each other.”

Casper shared one of the primary purposes of the Metro association. “We connect church leaders to do mission work together,” he said. “Dozens of Metro churches have immediately responded to the work that needs to be done in St. Louis while sharing Jesus.”